What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: May 27th, 2022

This past week of additions has been building up to the release of Stranger Things season 4. There are 37 new additions to be enjoyed, but only one will dominate the news in the week ahead. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for May 27th, 2022.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Stranger Things (Season 4A) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 35

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 51 Minutes

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo

It’s been three long years, but finally, we return to Hawkins, Indiana, where an old enemy returns with a grave new threat that only Eleven and the gang can fight.

Ricky Gervais: Supernature (2022) N

Runtime: 64 Minutes

Genre: Stand Up | Runtime: 64 Minutes

Ricky Gervais is back with another dose of controversial jokes. Love him or hate him, his comedy has the whole world talking once again.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Animation, Action, Crime | Runtime: 25 minutes

Cast: Richard Epcar, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Melissa Fahn, Dave Wittenburg, Armen Taylor

One of the most beloved anime franchises of all time, the release of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 caused quite a stir online thanks to its new look CGI animation. While the CGI style strays away from the original art design, it’s still a worthy watch for any anime fan.

In the near future, the advancement of technology has led to new a wave of cybercrime by augmented individuals known as “cyberbrains”. To combat the growing number of crimes, full-bodied cyborg Motoko Kusanagi takes charge of the crime-fighting organization known as public security section 9.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

11 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 27th, 2022

Archive (2020)

Dazzling Image (2015)

Godspeed (2022) N

Jersey (2022)

Kedibone (2020)

Keep Away from Fire (2019)

Larva Pendant (2022) N

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

One Second (2021)

Swooni (2011)

Toolsidas Junior (2022)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 27th, 2022

Dark Money (Season 1)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2) N

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 1) N

Sea of Love (Season 1) N

Stranger Things (Season 4A) N

Sword Art Online (Season 2)

The Cry (Season 1)

Welcome to Wedding Hell (Season 1) N

16 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 27th, 2022

Conversaciones con Eduardo Souto de Moura (2016)

Conversaciones con Norman Foster (2018)

Conversaciones con Peter Eisenman (2018)

Desert Coffee (2017)

Federico Correa (2015)

Juan Navarro Baldeweg (2014)

Living Without Water (2016)

Make Me a Match (2013)

Man for a Day (2012)

Manolo Sanlucar, The Legacy (2019)

Manuel Gallego (2014)

Menese (2019)

My Beacon of Hope (2015)

Piano (2017)

The Samurai’s Footsteps (2018)

What Has Been Lost (2019)

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 27th, 2022

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 5) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 27th, 2022

Ricky Gervais: Supernature (2022) N

