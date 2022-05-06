What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: May 6th, 2022

With the arrival of May, it’s a busy start to a new month on Netflix UK with the addition of 71 new movies and TV shows added to the library this week.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Daryl Hannah, Vivica A. Fox, Lucy Liu

Tarantino’s Kill Bill is an incredible homage to the eastern martial arts and classic Samurai movies that he watched growing up. Featuring an awesome cast with an equally incredible score, Kill Bill is not to be missed.

Left for dead on the day of her wedding, a former assassin wakes up after a four-year coma and seeks vengeance on the band of assassins that betrayed her.

Life in Colour with David Attenborough (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Docuseries, Nature | Runtime: 47 Minutes

Narrator: David Attenborough

Outside of the UK, David Attenborough’s wonderful new docuseries is a Netflix Original, this is why it’s taken roughly a year for the show to make its way to the UK library. Sadly, the series isn’t available in 4K, however, that won’t take anything away from the beauty of the docuseries.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 164 Minutes

Cast: Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista, Robin Wright

A worthy successor to Ridley Scott’s incredible 80s neo-sci-fi classic, Blade Runner 2049 set itself apart from the rest of the movies that have tried to emulate the nostalgia of franchises from the 1980s.

It’s been thirty years since the former blade runner, Rick Deckard went missing. Officer K is the new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department and unearths a long-buried and grave secret that threatens to destroy what little is left of society.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

46 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 6th, 2022

1408 (2007)

3 From Hell (2019)

40 Years Young (2022) N

A Drop of Blood (2016)

A Man Wanted (2017)

Against the Sun (2014)

Along for the Ride (2022) N

Arpo (Season 1)

Awakenings (1990)

Baby Geniuses (1999)

Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blue Thunder (1983)

Brother in Love 2 (2021)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax (2012)

Effie Gray (2014)

Emergency Travel (2019)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Into the Wild (2007)

Jackass 2.5 (2007)

Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie (2011)

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Knuckle (2011)

Let’s Tie the Knot, Honey! (2022)

Liar Liar (1997)

Lord of War (2005)

Marmaduke (2022) N

Orange County (2002)

Paycheck (2003)

Piranha (2010)

Radhe Shyam (2022)

Red Card (2017)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Savages (2012)

See for Me (2021)

Showtime 1958 (2022)

Thar (2022) N

The Adolf Eichmann Trial (2011)

The Social Network (2010)

The Souvenir (2019)

The Takedown (2022) N

The Wall: Climb for Gold (2022)

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 6th, 2022

Back to Life (Season 1)

Blippi Wonders (Season 1)

Blood Sisters (Limited Series) N

Boys Over Flowers (Season 1)

Clark (Season 1) N

El marginal (Season 5) N

Iris (Season 1)

LEGO: Friends (5 Seasons)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 2) N

Summertime (Season 3) N

T-Rex Ranch (Season 1)

The Pentaverate (Season 1) N

The Sound of Magic (Season 1) N

Welcome to Eden (Season 1) N

8 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 6th, 2022

From Russia with Cash (2015)

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (2022) N

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres (2022)

The Story of Film: A New Generation (2021)

Three Days of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks (2016)

Life in Colour with David Attenborough (Season 1)

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Limited Series) N

Wild Babies (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 6th, 2022

Are You the One? (Season 2)

The Circle USA (Season 4) N

1 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 6th, 2022

Chris Distefano: Speshy Weshy (2022) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!