What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: November 12th, 2021

One of the biggest Netflix Originals of the year has landed on Netflix this past week, which bolsters the 41 new additions which feature a surprisingly large number of German documentaries. Regardless, there’s still lots for subscribers to enjoy this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for November 12th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Red Notice (2021) N

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya, Chris Diamantopoulos

To date, Red Notice is Netflix’s most expensive production ever at an astounding $200 million. However, it does bring the astounding star power of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Expect to see Red Notice as one of the most-watched Originals of 2021.

FBI agent John Hartley teams up with the world’s second-best art thief Nolan Booth in order to take down The Bishop, the world’s most wanted art thief.

The Great Train Robbery (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 2

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Robert Glenister, Jack Roth, Paul Anderson, Luke Evans, Martin Compston

Told from two opposing narratives, the story of The Great Train Robbery of August 8th, 1963, is first told from the point of view of the robbers, whose daring robbery now lives on in British crime legend. The second is told from the point of view of the police, who set out to try and identify and apprehend the robbers.

Lee Evans in Concert (1993)

Director: David G. Hillier

Runtime: 24 Minutes

Legendary eccentric comedian Lee Evans never gave short of an entertaining performance, and one of the stand out performances of his career was his comedy routine given at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London after winning the 1993 Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

19 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 12th, 2021

7 Prisoners (2021) N

Adam (2018)

Caught in the Act (1997)

Crazy Love (1987)

Farewells (1966)

Father Christmas Is Back (2021) N

Happiness Ever After (2021) N

Mughizh (2021)

Omnipresent (2017)

Ordinary Love (2019)

Passing (2021) N

Red Notice (2021) N

Shelter (2010)

Shibil (2019)

Smart Christmas (2018)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Furies (2016)

The Invisbles (2017)

The Lion of Flanders (1984)

5 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 12th, 2021

Arcane (Season 1) N

Beaver Falls (Season 2)

Dead Pixels (Season 1)

Gentefied (Season 2) N

The Great Train Robbery (Season 1)

13 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 12th, 2021

Autumn Gold (2010)

Griff’s Great Australian Rail Trip (Season 1)

Griff’s Great Kiwi Road Trip (Season 1)

I Am (Not) A Monster (2019)

Magic of the Wild Horses (2019)

Other World (2014)

Scenes of My Marriage (2019)

Silent Comrade (2016)

The Last Forest (2021)

Touch the Sound (2004)

Warrior Father King (2015)

Animal (Season 1) N

Your Life Is a Joke (Season 1) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 12th, 2021

Love Never Lies (2021) N

Swap Shop (Season 1) N

Trigger Happy TV (Season 1)

1 New Stand UpSpecial Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 12th, 2021

Lee Evans in Concert (1993)

