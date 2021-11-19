What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: November 19th, 2021

It’s a busy Mid-November on Netflix UK this week with the addition of 68 new movies and TV shows. There are some incredible new Originals added this week, in particular, the long-anticipated release of the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for November 19th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)

Director: Rob Letterman

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy, Ken Watanabe

It took the better part of two decades for it to happen, but the live-action Pokemon was a grand success in 2019, surprising many millions of fans worldwide.

Ryme City is a bustling metropolis where both humans and Pokémon live side by side. Within the city lives a former Pokémon trainer Tim Goodman, who after coming into contact with his Dad’s Pikachu go investigating into his Harry Goodman’s disappearance. With the help of “Detective” Pikachu and reporter Lucy Stevens with her trusty Psyduck, they search for Harry, but as the investigation goes down the Diglett hole, they soon uncover a plot that gravely endangers the Pokémon world.

Tiger King (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2| Episodes: 13

Genre: Documentary, Crime | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Just as the world was settling into lockdown during the global pandemic in April 2020, no one quite expected to be hit full in the face with the Tiger King, aka Mr. Joe Exotic. The docuseries transcribed the weird, whacky, and polarising world of Joe Exotic’s big cat animal park and his intense rivalry with park owner Cheryl Baskin.

The series continues where the show left off, with Joe Exotic in prison, and Jeff Lowe taking ownership of the former’s cat animal park. Thanks to the docuseries’ popularity, the eyes of the world are on Jeff and the future of the animal park. The series also renews the interest in the death of Don Lewis, the former husband of Cheryl Baskin.

tick, tick… BOOM! (2021) N

Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Genre: Biography, Drama, Musical | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus, Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man behind the incredible Hamilton musical, takes on his first Netflix Original by adapting tick, tick… BOOM! the incredible musical adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s life, the creator of the Tony award-winning musical Rent.

Jon, an aspiring theater composer, works at a diner cooking and waiting tables in New York City, but has spent the past eight years composing Superbia, which he hopes will be the next great big American musical. Adding to Jon’s growing anxiety is his 30th birthday, along with his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of putting her life on hold for his career.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

44 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 19th, 2021

9 (2009)

Alter Ego (2017)

Anbe Sivam (2003)

Bruno (2009)

Brussels By Night (1983)

Dhamaka (2021) N

Doom (2005)

Earwig and the Witch (2020)

End of Watch (2012)

Endless Love (2014)

Fear (1996)

Game Changer (2021)

Hard Target 2 (2016)

I Am Not a Witch (2018)

I Believe in Miracles (2015)

ID2: Shadwell Army (2016)

In My Room (2021)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016)

Just Short of Perfect (2021) N

Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (2017)

Laid in America (2016)

Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar (2021)

Love Actually (2003)

Love Me Instead (2021) N

Mechanic (2019)

Nanny McPhee (2005)

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (2019)

October 1 (2014)

Pallieter (1975)

Phone Swap (2012)

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)

Siren (2016)

The Bridge (2017)

The CEO (2016)

THE FABLE (2019)

THE FABLE:The Killer Who Doesn’t Kill (2021)

The Figurine (2009)

The Piano (1993)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021) N

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Wildling (2016)

tick, tick… BOOM! (2021) N

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 19th, 2021

Christmas Flow (Season 1) N

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) N

Dogs in Space (Season 1) N

Hellbound (Season 1) N

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 4)

Riverdale (Season 6) N

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (1 Collection) N

Tear Along the Dotted Line (Season 1) N

The Queen of Flow (Season 2) N

Tiger King (Season 2) N

Till Death (Season 1)

Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 3)

6 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 19th, 2021

Below Deck Mediterranean (Season 3)

Bizzare ER (Season 1)

Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) N

Celebs Go Dating (Season 5)

Naked Attraction (Season 1)

Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too (Season 1)

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 19th, 2021

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (2021) N

Michael Che: Shame the Devil (2021) N

2 New Musical Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 19th, 2021

Gypsy: Live from the Savoy Theater (2015)

Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Peformance (2016)

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 19th, 2021

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (2021) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 19th, 2021