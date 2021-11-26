What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: November 26th, 2021

It’s a busy end for November on Netflix with the addition of over 60 new movies and TV shows, many of which are fascinating new crime docuseries and nature documentaries. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for November 26th, 2021

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Bruised (2021) N

Director: Halle Berry

Genre: Drama, Sport | Runtime: 129 Minutes

Cast: Halle Berry, Adan Canto, Sheila Atim, Adriane Lenox, Heidi Moneymaker

Halle Berry’s career has seen the actress take part in five different decades of film and television and in some incredibly iconic roles and franchises. But for the first time in her career, Berry is in the director’s seat, as she takes on one of her most physically demanding roles to date.

Disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice is on a mission to win back the custody of her 6-year-old son and restart her career. The aging MMA Fighter puts it all on the line when she has to come face to face with one of the sport’s fastest rising stars.

Little Women (2019)

Director: Greta Gerwig

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 135 Minutes

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern

For the seventh time in cinematic history, the 19th century coming-of-age novel from Louisa May Alcott was adapted into a feature film, and to many fans, it’s one of the best adaptations yet. Had it not been for some incredibly strong films such as Parasite in 2019, Little Women had the opportunity to score some Academy Awards.

Jo March, one of the four March sisters, reflects back on her life, remembering how determined each of her own sisters were to live life on their terms.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 158 Minutes

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara, Christopher Plummer, Stellan Skarsgard, Steven Berkoff

Thanks to the popularity of the original Swedish movie, it only took two short years before we saw an English adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s beloved tale.

Journalist Mikael Blomkvist teams with Lisbeth Salander, a young hacker, in order to solve the mystery behind a women’s disappearance from forty years ago.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

25 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 26th, 2021

21 Bridges (2019)

A Castle For Christmas (2021) N

Angèle (2021) N

Annaatthe (2021)

Black Christmas (2019)

Blue Story (2019)

Boerenpsalm (1989)

Bruised (2021) N

Fine Wine (2021)

Jumping (1986)

Little Women (2019)

Miss Julie (2013)

Most Eligible Bachelor (2021)

Only You (2021)

Outlaws (2021) N

Robin Robin (2021) N

Secret Window (2004)

Spoiled Brats (2021) N

Syysprinssi (2016)

Tel Aviv on Fire (2018)

Tenant of the House (2019)

The Dissidents (2017)

The Fox (2017)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Inspirer (2018)

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 26th, 2021

F is For Family (Season 5) N

Light the Night (Part 1) N

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 2) N

Super Crooks (Season 1) N

True Story (Limited Series) N

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (2021) N

23 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 26th, 2021

Azzuri – Road to Wembley (2021)

Dolphins (2013)

Earth (2011)

Fezeka’s Voice (2009)

Flight Of The Monarch Butterfly (2012)

Golden Genes (2016)

Great Barrier Reef (2018)

H Is For Harry (2018)

Hidden Heart (2018)

How To Re-Establish A Vodka Empire (2012)

Katy Perry: Getting Intimate (2014)

Les Misérables: The History Of The World’s Greatest Story (2013)

Lost In Vagueness (2017)

Magic Medicine (2018)

Magical Reef: The Islands Of The Four Kings (2020)

Obstacles (2017)

Pink: Saying True (2013)

Red Sea (2017)

The Penalty (2018)

The Ponds (2018)

When Missing Turns to Murder (Season 1)

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (Limited Series) N

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (Limited Series) N

7 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 26th, 2021

Celebs Go Dating (Season 6)

Coach Trip (Season 4)

New World (Season 1) N

Paul Hollywood Eats Japan (Season 1)

School of Chocolate (Season 1) N

Selling Sunset (Season 4) N

The Fastest (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 26th, 2021

Jonas Brothers Family Roast (2021) N

