What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: November 27th, 2020

Welcome to your complete recap of everything new on Netflix UK throughout the past 7 days which include some great new movies, plenty of new Netflix Originals. In total, Netflix UK saw the release of 34 new titles this week.

This week also saw the removal of a number of high profile titles. These include:

QI

Justice League

The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot

King Kong

Miami Vice

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

Battleship

Vertigo

Ted

The Blues Brothers

As always, let’s kick start this week’s list by picking out three of our favorite new additions.

Mortal Engines (2018)

Genre: Adventure, Sci-fi, Fantasy

Director: Christian Rivers

Cast: Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Hera Hilmar

Although this is perhaps one of the biggest box office flops in recent years, there’s still plenty of reasons to check out Mortal Engines, a big-budget sci-fi fantasy feature.

Here’s what’s the movie is about:

“In a post-apocalyptic new world, a young woman and her rebel friends seek to stop the giant mobile city of London from devouring everything in its path.”

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Director: Chris Columbus

Cast: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Judah Lewis, Kimberly Williams-Paisley

From the director and creator of Home Alone came the first The Christmas Chronicles movie which released on Netflix two years ago. Now we’re back for another entry with Kurt Russell once again putting on his Santa outfit. We also see Goldie Hawn suit up too as Mrs. Clause.

The new movie doesn’t quite hit the same highs as the first but it’s certainly an enjoyable romp that’s worth watching at this wonderful time of the year.

Heartbreak High (7 Seasons)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Callan Mulvey, Lara Cox, Emma Roche, Ada Nicodemou, Rel Hunt, Putu Winchester

If you love the long binges Netflix has been acquiring this year, then this Aussie drama from the late 90s could strike the right chord.

The series follows a group of teens growing up in Sydney and follows their ups and downs throughout their time at High School.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix UK This Week (November 21st to November 27th)

24 New Movies on Netflix UK This Week

A Kid from Coney Island (2019)

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Christmas (2020) N

Andhaghaaram (2020)

Andhakaaram (2020)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (2020) N

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020) N

Don’t Listen (2020) N

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (2020) N

Fantastica (2018)

Flatliners (2017)

Hillbilly Elegy (2020) N

Jack Reacher (2012)

Mortal Engines (2018)

Mosul (2020) N

Notes for My Son (2020) N

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (2020) N

Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert (2020) N

The Beast (2020) N

The Call (2020) N

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020) N

The Suit (2018)

Unexpectedly Yours (2017)

Yes, God, Yes (2020)

9 New TV Series on Netflix UK This Week

Before 30 (Season 1)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 1) N

Great Pretender (Season 2) N

Heartbreak High (7 Seasons)

Over Christmas (Season 1) N

Strongest Deliveryman (Season 1)

Sugar Rush Christmas (Season 2) N

Valentino (Season 1)

Virgin River (Season 2) N

1 New Stand-up Special on Netflix UK This Week

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated (2020)

Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Position Title Points Total 1 The Princess Switch: Switched Again 57 2 The Grinch 53 3 Life of the Party 49 4 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 39 5 Mortal Engines 38 6 Arkansas 31 7 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey 28 8 Jack Reacher 26 9 If Anything Happens I Love You 19 10 Diana: In Her Own Words 18

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix UK This Week

Position Title Points Total 1 The Crown 80 2 The Queen’s Gambit 71 3 The Boss Baby: Back in Business 62 4 Star Trek: Discovery 43 5 Cocomelon 38 6 Trial 4 28 7 We Are the Champions 28 8 The Story of Diana 25 9 Peppa Pig 23 10 Paw Patrol 21

