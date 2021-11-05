What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: November 5th, 2021

It’s a busy start to November on Netflix UK thanks to the 86 new movies and tv shows available to stream from the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for November 5th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 29

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Scoot McNairy, José María Yazpik, Fermin Martinez, Alejandro Edda, Alfonso Dosal

It’s been a hefty wait for the third season, but finally, ten more episodes of everyone’s favorite drug-crime drama are now available to stream.

With Felix Gallardo in prison, the power vacuum left in his stead raises the stakes and severity of the war on drugs as the Mexican cartels fight for dominance.

The Harder They Fall (2021) N

Director: Jeymes Samuel

Genre: Drama, Western | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beets, RJ Cyler, Edi Gathegi, Idris Elba

Netflix’s epic new western features a fantastic ensemble cast that is sure to entertain millions of households this weekend.

When outlaw Nat Love discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary, his right and left-hand men hot-tempered Bill Pickett, and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith and Cherokee Bill, and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Director: Jake Kasdan

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina

Sony’s soft reboot of the Jumanji franchise has been incredibly successful, capitalizing on the success of the first film, Jumanji: The Next Level made over $800 million at the box office, resulting in over $1.7 billion between just two movies.

Three years on after Spencer, Martha, Fridge, and Bethany beat the game Jumanji, the group promised to reunite. After Spencer fails to show up, Martha, Fridge, and Bethany go in search of their friend, only to discover Spencer has been sucked back into the world of Jumanji. Determined to bring him back to the real world, the trio goes back into the dangerous world, only to discover Spencer’s grandfather Eddie, and his friend Milo have also been dragged along. What they discover is an even more dangerous world, and survival is harder than ever.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

51 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 5th, 2021

8 Remains (2018)

A Christmas Star (2015)

A Time to Kill (1996)

Amina (2021)

Argo (2012)

Darling, Something’s Wrong with Your Head (2011)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Doctor (2021)

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2020)

Friday (1995)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Harriet (2019)

Hector (1987)

Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)

Honey Boy (2019)

How to Be Single (2016)

Hustlers (2019)

Jack and Jill (2011)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Killer Cove (2019)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

LE WEEK-END (2013)

Love Hard (2021) N

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Max (1994)

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) N

Miss Granny (2014)

Mo Farah, No Easy Mile (2016)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (2016)

Oga Bolaji (2018)

Out of Death (2021)

Point Break (1991)

Ransom (1996)

Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles (2005)

Saawariya (2007)

Screwed (2011)

Shattered Memories (2018)

Silenced (2011)

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens (2019)

Spotlight (2015)

The Claus Family (2020) N

The Glass House (2001)

The Harder They Fall (2021) N

The Lady in the Van (2015)

Thick as Thieves (2009)

We Couldn’t Become Adults (2021) N

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2015)

Yara (2021) N

Zero to Hero (2021) N

19 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 5th, 2021

Angry Birds (Season 2)

Beaver Falls (Season 1)

Big Mouth (Season 5) N

Catch! Teenping (Season 1)

Da Ali G Show (Season 1)

Gloria (Season 1) N

Hapless (Season 1)

Inspector Koo (Season 1) N

My Mad Fat Diary (Season 3)

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) N

Pretty Little Liars (7 Seasons)

Reply 1988 (Season 1)

Ridley Jones (Season 2) N

Saveart Recycling Art (2015)

StartUp (2018)

The Club (Part 1) N

The Gentlemen’s League (Season 2)

The Unlikely Murderer (Limited Series) N

Young Sheldon (Season 3)

12 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 5th, 2021

A Cop Movie (2021) N

Agatha Christie: 100 Years of Poirot and Miss Marple (2020)

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis (2012) N

Dark Horse: The Incredible True Story of Dream Alliance (2015)

I, Superbiker 3: The Day of Reckoning (2013)

I, Superbiker 4: The War for Four (2014)

I, Superbiker 5: Split Second (2015)

Life Is An Eternal Swing (2015)

Lords of Scam (2021) N

Catching Killers (Season 1) N

Inside the Mind (Season 1)

Where is Marta? (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 5th, 2021