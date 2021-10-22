What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: October 22nd, 2021

It’s a busy week for Netflix UK with 54 new additions to the library. With plenty to binge on this weekend, there’s also some more Halloween content to be enjoyed. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for October 22nd, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Night Teeth (2021) N

Director: Adam Randall

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 107 Minutes

Cast: Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Raul Castillo, Alfie Allen

Regardless of any early reviews for the movie, we expect Night Teeth to be one of the most popular movies on Netflix this weekend. Starring Insatiable’s Debby Ryan and Bright’s Lucy Fry, we wonder how many subscribers will fall for their seductive charm.

In order to earn some extra cash, college student Benny moonlights as a chauffeur for one night for two mysterious women. Driving the pair around LA, Benny is captivated by his client’s charm, but when he discovers their insatiable appetite for blood, the night begins to spiral out of control when he finds himself in the middle of a war between two warring vampire factions.

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kôichi Yamadera, Unshô Ishizuka, Megumi Hayashibara, Isshin Chiba, Aoi Tada

With the live-action series only a few short weeks away, new and old fans of the franchise will be delighted to learn that you can watch all 26 of the original anime series on Netflix.

In the year 2071, in order to combat the growing rate of crime throughout the solar system, the Inter Solar System Police legalizes bounty hunting. Known as “Cowboys” these bounty hunters chase criminals across the solar system. Chasing these criminals are the crew of the spaceship Bebop, Spike Siegal, a former hitman, Jet Black a former ISSP officer, amnesiac con artist Faye Valentine, Edward Wong the eccentric hacking girl, and Ein genetically engineered Welsh Corgi.

Maya and the Three (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 9

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Zoe Saldana, Hailey Hermida, Carolina Ravassa, Isabela Merced, Stephanie Beatriz

Through fantastic animation and a star-studded ensemble cast, Netflix will take you through the wonderful and colourful world of Latin American mythology.

In a fantastical world, where magic turns the world and four kingdoms rule the lands, a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and coronation. But everything changes when the gods of the underworld arrive and announce that Maya’s life is forfeit to the God of War a price she must pay for her family’s secret past. If Maya refuses, the whole world will suffer the gods’ vengeance. To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

28 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 22nd,2021

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 22nd, 2021

10 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 22nd, 2021

1 New Musical Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 22nd, 2021

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 22nd, 2021

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 22nd, 2021

