What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: October 29th, 2021

It’s been a busy week on Netflix UK as we round up the last full week of new additions in October 2021. With 43 new movies and TV shows ready to be streamed, treat yourself this Halloween weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for October 29th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Army of Thieves (2021) N

Director: Matthias Schweighöfer

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 127 Minutes

Cast: Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan

Expanding the world of Zack Snyder’s cinematic universe of Army of the Dead begins with the prequel, introducing us to the origins of everyone’s beloved German safecracker Ludwig Dieter.

Prior to the Las Vegas heist, Ludwig Dieter was recruited into a group of international thieves who attempt to crack three world-famous safes while the eyes of the world are distracted by the zombie apocalypse.

Bloodshot (2020)

Director: Dave Wilson

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Talulah Riley

Trading in one comic-book character for the next, while there was a long break between Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 and 3, Vin Diesel took on the iconic role of the anti-hero Bloodshot.

After being slain in battle, Ray Garrison, an elite soldier is brought back to life through an experimental advanced technology that gives him superhuman abilities. With advanced healing and superhuman strength, Ray begins his quest for revenge against those responsible for the murder of his wife.

V for Vendetta (2006)

Director: James McTeigue

Runtime: 132 Minutes | Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Cast: Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, Rupert Graves, John Hurt, Stephen Fry

Alan Moore’s classic British dystopian tale returns in time for next week’s Guy Fawkes Night on November 5th. We suspect to celebrate the occasion there will be many fans streaming the movie to remember the occasion.

Great Britain, 2027, and the tyrannical political party Norsefire rule the country with an iron fist. On one fateful night, Evey Hammond is saved by the masked vigilante known as V. Giving her a front-row seat to the destruction of the Old Bailey, a chain of events are set in motion that will change the future of the nation forever.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

23 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 29th, 2021

47 Meters Down (2017)

Army of Thieves (2021) N

Bloodshot (2020)

Call My Agent Bollywood (Season 1) N

Dark Waters (2019)

Head Full of Honey (2018)

Hypnotic (2021) N

In Vitro (2019)

Invisible (2017)

Laabam (2021)

Lokillo (2020)

Missing Persons Unit (2007)

Nerd (2019)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2 (2021) N

Reunion (2019)

Stormforce (2006)

Tenderness (2016)

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018)

The Time It Takes (Season 1) N

True Heroes of Jamestown (2017)

U Turn (2016)

V for Vendetta (2006)

Werewolves of the Third Reich (2017)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 29th, 2021

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 1) N

Colin in Black & White (Limited Series) N

Lawless Lawyer (Season 1)

Luis Miguel – The Series (Season 3) N

Mythomaniac (Season 2) N

Preso No. 1 (Season 1)

Search WWW (Season 1)

Sintonia (Season 2) N

Takki (Season 3) N

7 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 29th, 2021

Exploring The Snow – The Journey (2016)

Glastonbury: The Movie in Flashback (1995)

Hubert Butler: Witness To The Future (2016)

Samouni Road (2018)

Sex: Unzipped (2021) N

She Got Game (2015)

The Motive (Limited Series) N

4 Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 29th, 2021