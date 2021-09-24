What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: September 24th, 2021

It’s a busy week of new originals on Netflix UK this week, with some excellent new television shows to be enjoyed. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for September 24th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Midnight Mass (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 40 Minutes

Cast: Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Annarah Cymoone, Zach Gilford

Creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor returns for another masterclass of horror storytelling.

The arrival of a charismatic new priest to an isolated, and small island community brings frightening omens and miraculous miracles.

Django Unchained (2012)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Genre: Drama, Western | Runtime: 165 Minutes

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson

A brutal but thoroughly entertaining western from legendary director Quentin Tarantino. The acting from all of the cast is superb, especially from Christoph Waltz who earned himself a second academy award for best supporting actor in his second outing with Tarantino.

Saved from slavery by the German bounty hunter King Schultz, Django learns the way of becoming a bounty hunter. Together the unlikely duo heads to Mississippi in order to save Django’s wife from a brutal plantation owner.

National Treasure (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 47 Minutes

Cast: Robbie Coltrane, Julie Walters, Andrea Riseborough, Babou Ceesay, Mark Lewis Jones

Not a TV remake of the fun-filled adventure movies that Nicholas Cage starred in, but a dark drama centered around some of the same issues we continue to see in the real world today.

The world of a beloved world-famous comedian is thrown into chaos when he is accused of historic sexual abuse.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

16 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 24th, 2021

100 Million Swimming (2017)

7 Days To Get Famous (2019)

Django Unchained (2012)

Embarazados (2016)

Europe’s Most Dangerous Man: Otto Skorzeny in Spain (2020)

Intrusion (2021) N

Je Suis Karl (2021) N

Not Just a Barcelona (2015)

Ombra and the Poet (2017)

Papillon (2017)

Pietra Tenera (2017)

Sankofa (1993)

The Farewell (2019)

The Starling (2021) N

Transfert (2018)

Wall (2019)

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 24th, 2021

Bangkok Breaking (Season 1) N

Blood & Water (Season 2) N

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021) N

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Season 1) N

Dear White People (Volume 4) N

Ganglands (Season 1) N

Jaguar (Season 1) N

Kota Factory (Season 2) N

Midnight Mass (Limited Series) N

My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) N

National Treasure (Season 1)

Resurrection: Ertugrul (Season 5)

The Accident (Season 1)

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel (2021) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 24th, 2021

Waiting for Barcelona (2018)

Monster Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Mulligan (Limited Series) N

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 24th, 2021

Jailbirds New Orleans (Season 1) N

Love on the Spectrum (Season 2) N

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 24th, 2021

An Evening With Matt Monro (2005)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!