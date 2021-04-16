What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: April 16th, 2021

It’s a relatively busy mid-April week for Netflix UK with the addition of 33 new titles to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week & the top 10s for April 16th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

A Star is Born (2018)

Director: Bradley Cooper

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance | Runtime: 136 Minutes

Cast: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay, Rafi Gavron

A Star Is Born has been an extremely popular adaptation over the years, marking Bradley Cooper’s take on the story as the fourth time overall. It turned out Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga was a match made in heaven, with the soundtrack to the film constantly being played on radios across the world for months after its release. What was even more surprising is Cooper’s incredible talent for singing, which he was shown off plenty of times throughout the movie.

Veteran musician Jackson Maine, thrusts struggling artist Ally into the spotlight just as she was about to give up on her dream. The pair fall in love but as Ally’s career takes off it puts a strain on their relationship, thrusting Jackson’s inner demons back to the surface.

Ride or Die (2021) N

Director: Ryuichi Hiroki

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 142 Minutes

Cast: Mizuhara Kiko, Sato Honami, Maki Yoko, Suzuki Anne, Taneka Tetsushi

The first Japanese Original movie to land on Netflix this year, Ride or Die will certainly grab the attention of plenty of subscribers this week.

Rei, still in love with her classmate Nanae, discovers that her friend is suffering from domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. In a violent declaration of love to Nanae, Rei murders the husband, but winds up causing Nanae to fear her, and is repulsed by the murder. But when the pair ultimately turn to each other for love, Rei and Nanae begin to struggle with their complicated emotions.

The Circle USA (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 25

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 48 Minutes

Cast: Michelle Buteau, Sammie Cimarelli, Shubham Goel, Chris Sapphire, Joey Sasso

The Circle returns for another round of players who will flirt, befriend, catfish, stab in the back, all in the name winning $100,000. New episodes will be arriving on a weekly basis, with the grand finale scheduled for May 5th, 2021.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: April 16th, 2021

Shrek storms its way back to the top of the movies list, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine earning a top spot with the release of the seventh season. The Crown has also made its way back into the top 10 list, likely a consequence after the passing of Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: April 16th, 2021 1️⃣Brooklyn 99

2️⃣This is a Robbery

3️⃣The Irregulars

4️⃣Ginny & Georgia

5️⃣Miraculous Tales of Lady Bug & Cat Noir

6️⃣RuPaul's Drag Race

7️⃣Formula 1 Drive to Survive

8️⃣The Crown

9️⃣Paw Patrol

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!