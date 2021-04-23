What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: April 23rd, 2021

Netflix UK subscribers can look forward to a weekend of binging thanks to 41 new movies and TV series being added to the library this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for April 23rd, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Stowaway (2021) N

Director: Joe Penna

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson, Toni Collette

It’s a sci-fi first for actress Anna Kendrick in this gripping and tense thriller. Stowaway was originally meant to land in theatres, but when Sony dropped out of its multi-territory deal, Netflix swooped in to ensure the movie will be seen by millions around the world.

Shortly after their lift-off from Earth, the crew of a spaceship on a two-year mission to Mars discovers an accidental stowaway on board. Unable to return to Earth, the crew are at risk of running out of resources, and damage to the life support systems leaves them in peril. With the mission and their lives threatened, only the ship’s medical researcher is the voice of reason against the group who have already decided in favor to remove the accidental crewman on board.

HOMUNCULUS (2021) N

Director: Takashi Shimizu

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Mystery | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Gô Ayano, Anna Ishii, Yukino Kishii, Ryô Narita, Seiyô Uchino

Based on the manga by Hideo Yamamoto, the psychological horror ran from 2003 to 2011, with over 4 million copies in circulation. Fans of the manga have been waiting for an adaptation for a very long time, and we can’t wait to watch it this weekend ourselves.

Homeless, and in desperate need of money, Susumu Nokoshi volunteers for surgery, and in exchange receives 700,000 yen. After the surgery, whenever Nokoshi closes his right eye and views a person with his left, he begins to see the distorted visualization of their deep subconscious mind and communicates with those with a dark side.

Jackie (2016)

Director: Pablo Larraín

Genre: Biography, Drama, History | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, John Hurt

Natalie Portman was nominated for an academy award for her performance in Jackie but lost out to Emma Stone and her performance in La La Land.

After the assassination of her husband President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy struggles to fight through the pain, grief, and trauma, but continues to be there for her children, and maintain their father’s legacy.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: April 23rd, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Love and Monsters and Brooklyn Nine-Nine storm their way to the top as the most popular movies and TV series on Netflix UK this week.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: April 23rd, 2021 1️⃣Brooklyn Nine-Nine

2️⃣The Circle

3️⃣The Irregulars

4️⃣The Crown

5️⃣Cocomelon

6️⃣Peppa Pig

7️⃣RuPaul's Drag Race

8️⃣Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

9️⃣Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

33 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 23rd, 2021

Among Family (2017)

Anti-Life (2020)

Dedemin Fisi (2016)

Delhi Belly (2011)

Deliha (2014)

Düğün Dernek (2013)

Dügün Dernek 2: Sünnet (2015)

Free to Play (2014)

G.O.R.A. (2004)

Hayat Öpücügü (2015)

HOMUNCULUS (2021) N

Husband Factor (2015)

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Jackie (2016)

Kara Bela (2015)

Kocan Kadar Konus 2: Dirilis (2016)

Lagaan (2001)

Legal Hash (2019)

Like Stars on Earth (2007)

Madness in the Desert (2004)

Mumbai Diaries (2010)

My Travel Buddy (2017)

Niyazi Gül Dörtnala (2015)

Oloibiri (2015)

One Like It (2020)

Peepli Live (2010)

Smallfoot (2018)

Stowaway (2021) N

Tell Me When (2021) N

The Death of Stalin (2017)

This Lady Called Life (2020)

Vizontele (2001)

Wild Dog (2020)

5 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 23rd, 2021

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2) N

Let’s Fight Ghost (Season 1)

Luis Miguel – The Series (Season 2) N

Shadow and Bone (Season 1) N

Zero (Season 1) N

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 23rd, 2021

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist (2021) N

Perfume Imaginary Museum “Time Warp” (2020)

Searching For Sheela (2021) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!