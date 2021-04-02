What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: April 2nd, 2021

Netflix UK is reaping the benefits of starting a new month with 113 new additions this week. There are lots to be enjoyed from this Easter weekend so make sure to binge to your heart’s content. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for April 2nd, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Director: Emile Ardolino

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes, Jack Weston

One of the most iconic films of the 80s, Dirty Dancing lives in the hearts of those young and old. The classic romantic drama even found a place in Netflix’s docuseries The Movies that Made Us, which only amplifies just how much this movie means to its fans.

While on holiday at the Catskills resort with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman discovers the world of dirty dancing when she falls head over heels for the camp’s dance instructor Johnny Castle.

Liar Liar (1997)

Director: Tom Shadyac

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy | Runtime: 86 Minutes

Cast: Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney, Amanda Donohoe, Cary Elwes, Anne Haney

The 90s was Jim Carrey’s defining decade, and while you have such classics like The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, and The Truman Show to choose from, Liar Liar shouldn’t be overlooked.

Fletcher Reede, a successful lawyer but a failing father has built his life on lies. But when his son Max wishes that Fletcher can’t lie for an entire day, he soon finds himself facing the consequences of his lies, with hilarious results.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Director: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Sport | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, David Huddleston

A true cult classic, The Big Lebowski is a welcome addition to the Netflix UKlibrary this week. Underappreciated by the box office, but beloved by the film buffs, make sure to watch the dude in action this weekend.

Slacker and bowler Jeffrey ‘The Dude’ Lebowski is involved in a case of mistaken identity when a millionaire, Jeffrey ‘The Big’ Lebowski, was the target of an assault. When Big’s trophy wife is kidnapped and held for ransom, the Dude is hired to return her home.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: April 2nd, 2021

Seaspiracy has taken Netflix subscribers by storm and is topping the movie list of multiple regions around the world. Unsurprisingly, the return of the F1 season and a new season of Drive to Survive has pushed the sports doc to number one.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: April 2nd, 2021 1️⃣Formula 1: Drive to Survive

2️⃣Brooklyn Nine-Nine

3️⃣The One

4️⃣Ginny & Georgia

5️⃣The Irregulars

6️⃣Behind Her Eyes

7️⃣Riverdale

8️⃣RuPaul's Drag Race

9️⃣The Bold Type

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

104 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 2nd, 2021

