What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: April 9th, 2021

After the motherload of titles arriving last week, naturally, we’ve seen a significant drop in the new additions this week. Despite there only being 22 new additions to the library, there’s still plenty to be enjoyed. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for April 9th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Thunder Force (2021) N

Director: Ben Falcone

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman,

Netflix has poured a lot of effort into producing its own superhero content, many with their own unique take on the genre. So to combat the lack of MCU movies over the past year, let’s hope Thunder Force is enough to whet the appetite.

To combat the super-villains terrorizing the world, scientist Emily Stanton develops a serum that gives the average person super-human abilities. But when her estranged best friend Lydia accidentally takes the serum, the pair join forces to become the world’s first superhero team.

The Way of the Househusband (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 5

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy | Runtime: 16 Minutes

Cast: Kenjirô Tsuda, Shizuka Itô, Kazuyuki Okitsu, Mao Ichimichi, Kimiko Saitô

While not the most wonderfully animated anime from J.C. Staff, for what it lacks in animation it more than makes up for in charm and its comedy.

In the criminal underworld, Tatsu was once a legendary member of the Yazuka, who once defeated a rival gang single-handedly while only equipped with a lead pipe. The “Immortal Tatsu” strikes fear into the hearts and minds of police officers and criminals alike. Soon after disappearing, Tatsu resurfaces, now trying to make an honest living as a house husband to his wife Miku. Becoming a househusband poses a new challenge for Tatsu as he must contend with kitchen mishaps and dreaded supermarket sales.

Family Reunion (Part 3) N

Parts: 3 | Episodes: 36

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 28 Minutes

Cast: Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson

With the release of its third part on Netflix, Family Reunion is already one of the most successful sitcoms in the library.

The McKellan family moves from Seattle all the way back to Georgia so they can be closer to their extended family. With three-hour church services and humidity hair, the McKellan’s truly are fish out of water but it’s nothing some of M’Dear’s home cooking can’t solve. As the McKellan’s get used to their extended family in the American south there’s a lot to learn about the Georgian way of life.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week:

For the second week in a row, Seaspiracy claims the number one spot on Netflix UK. As for TV, F1 Drive to Survive has dropped from the top spot to third, with The Irregulars grabbing the crown this week.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: April 9th, 2021 1️⃣The Irregulars

2️⃣Brooklyn Nine-Nine

3️⃣F1 Drive to Survive

4️⃣Ginny & Georgia

5️⃣Snowpiercer

6️⃣The One

7️⃣Riverdale

8️⃣Family Reunion

9️⃣RuPaul's Drag Race

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

11 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 9th, 2021

American Assassin (2017)

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies (2021) N

Ibrahim a Fate to Define (2019)

Night in Paradise (2021) N

Ojukokoro: Greed (2016)

Roohi (2021)

Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love (2020)

The Fisherman’s Diary (2020)

The Treasure 2 (2019)

Thunder Force (2021) N

Two Distant Strangers (2021) N

5 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 9th, 2021

Family Reunion (Part 3) N

Heaven Official’s Blessing (Season 1)

Snabba Cash (Season 1) N

The Way of the Househusband (Season 1) N

Upin&Ipin (Season 7)

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 9th, 2021

Coded Bias (2020)

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 9th, 2021

The Big Day (2 Collections) N

The Wedding Coach (Season 1) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 9th, 2021

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (2021) N

1 New Musical Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 9th, 2021

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (2021) N

