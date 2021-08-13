What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: August 13th, 2021

It’s a much quieter week on Netflix UK with the addition of 30 new arrivals, but thankfully, next week is set to be far busier. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for August 13th, 2021.

First of all, here are this week’s top highlights:

Paddington (2014)

Director: Paul King

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Tim Downie

Regarded as one of the best British animated movies of the past 20 years, only its sequel exceeds the quality of Paddington.

Leaving his Peruvian jungle home, a small bear travels to London, whereupon getting lost at Paddington train station is adopted by the Brown family. With a new place to call home, Paddington goes on adventures in the big city.

The Pianist (2002)

Director: Roman Polanski

Genre: Biography, Drama, War | Runtime: 150 Minutes

Cast: Adrien Brody, Emilia Fox, Michael Zebrowski, Ed Stoppard, Maureen Lipman

At the age of 29, Adrien Brody became the youngest recipient of the Academy Award for Best Actor, and deservedly so. A harrowing performance that makes it hard for anyone to forget, The Pianist gives an insight into the pain and suffering the Nazies inflicted upon Poland and its Jewish populace in WW2.

Before the German’s invasion of Poland, Władysław Szpilman worked at the Warsaw radio station playing the piano. When the German’s occupy his country, Szpilman goes on a harrowing journey of survival in the city of Warsaw as he bears witness to the persecution of his people and the destruction of his city.

Gogglebox (Season 9)

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 113

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Gogglebox has proven to be one of the most popular reality series on Channel 4, and British viewers continue to lap up some of the hilarious, wacky, and weird commentaries from fellow like minded-member of the public.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: August 13th, 2021

Vivo just misses out on the top spot this week thanks to Aftermath, but this week does see a drop in four places for Suicide Squad. To no one’s surprise, Outer Banks sails to the very top of the UK list.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: August 13th, 2021 1️⃣Outer Banks

2️⃣Cocaine Cowboys

3️⃣Sex/Life

4️⃣Hit & Run

5️⃣Virgin River

6️⃣Car Masters Rust to Riches

7️⃣Peppa Pig

8️⃣CoComelon

9️⃣RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 13th, 2021

Asphalt Goddess (2020)

Beckett (2021) N

Brother Jekwu (2016)

Don’t Let Go (2019)

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021) N

Paddington (2014)

Philomena (2013)

Slay (2021)

Takizaea Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie (2020)

The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) N

The Pianist (2002)

Vendetta (2013)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 13th, 2021

AlRawabi School for Girls (Limited Series) N

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Limited Series) N

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 5) N

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 2) N

Gone for Good (Limited Series) N

I Need Romance (Season 1)

Into the Ring (Season 1)

Riverdale (Season 5) N

Shaman King (Season 1) N

The Kingdom (Season 1) N

To All the Guys Who Loved Me (Season 1)

Valeria (Season 2) N

Zombie Detective (Season 1)

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 13th, 2021

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same (2021) N

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (2021) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 13th, 2021

Bake Squad (Season 1) N

Gogglebox (Season 9)

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 13th, 2021

Untold: Malice at the Palace (2021) N

