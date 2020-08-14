What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: August 14th, 2020

There are 39 new additions to be binged on Netflix UK this weekend thanks to this week’s arrivals. Below is our weekly roundup of all this week’s new additions, not to mention what the most popular movies and TV series of the last week have been.

First of all, here is this week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Project Power (2020) N

Director: Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman

Genre: Action, Crime, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Rodrigo Santoro, Courtney B. Vance

Netflix’s next super-powered hit has arrived. A fresh take on the superhero genre, Project Power will easily take the top movie crown this weekend.

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city too dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk-taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

Bee Movie (2007)

Director: Simon J. Smith, Steve Hickner

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 91 Minutes

Cast: Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger, Matthew Broderick, Patrick Warburton, John Goodman

So we heard you like Jazz? The ultimate meme movie other than Shrek, Bee Movie is now available to stream on Netflix.

Barry B. Benson, a recent college graduate, detests the idea of his one and only career choice, making honey. When Barry takes a journey outside of the hive, his life is saved by a New York florist Vanessa. When Barry learns that Humans eat the honey that Bees make, he decides to sue the Humans.

Teenage Bounty Hunters N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 42-58 Minutes

Cast: Maddie Phillips, Anjelica Bette Fellini, Kadeem Hardison, Virginia Williams, Mackenzie Astin

Creator of Orange Is the New Black, Jeni Kohan, has finally dropped her latest Original series for Netflix. A fun and alternative take on the bounty hunting genre, Teenage Bounty Hunters could pip The Umbrella Academy for the TV top spot this weekend.

Upon joining forces with a veteran bounty hunter, highschooler twins Sterling and Blair Wesley find themselves with a less than a conventional job. While taking down the bail jumping bad guys of their town, Sterling and Blair must also navigate their way through high school, and teenage life.

Most Popular Movies and TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: August 14th, 2020

Unsurprisingly, The Umbrella Academy has continued to dominate the UK top spot. More surprisingly is the film Tammy who has pipped Work It for the movie’s top spot.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: Aug 14th, 2020 1️⃣The Umbrella Academy

2️⃣The Fall

3️⃣World's Most Wanted

4️⃣Good Girls

5️⃣Selling Sunset

6️⃣Friday Night Dinner

7️⃣Seven Deadly Sins

8️⃣Serial Killer With Piers Morgan

9️⃣Don't Tell the Bride

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

14 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 14th, 2020

Abduction (2011)

An Easy Girl (2019) N

Bee Movie (2007)

By the Sea (2015)

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) N

Incoming (2019)

Jumanji (1995)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Nigerian Prince (2018)

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (2020) N

Only (2019)

Project Power (2020) N

The Invention of Lying (2009)

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

19 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 14th, 2020

3% (Season 4) N

Beautiful Gong Shim (Season 1)

Dirty John (Season 2) N

Doctors (Season 1)

Don’t Dare to Dream (Season 1)

Fearless (2020) N

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Season 1) N

Greenleaf (Season 5) N

Hellsing Ultimate (Season 1)

Kongsuni and Friends (Season 1)

Men on a Mission (Season 5)

Remember (Season 1)

RIDE ON TIME (2 Seasons)

Suspicious Partner (Season 1)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Season 1) N

The Governor (Season 1)

The Great Heist (Limited Series) N

The Royal Gambler (Season 1)

Zoo (3 Seasons)

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 14th, 2020

(UN)Well (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 14th, 2020

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (2020) N

