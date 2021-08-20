What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: August 20th, 2021

If you love documentaries, then you’re in for a treat on Netflix UK this week with 37 out of the 91 new additions dedicated to nature and history. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for August 20th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

Director: Mike Mitchell

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 107 Minutes

Cast: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz

The release of The Lego Movie in 2014 was a worldwide phenomenon that had viewers from all ages watching the Phil Lord’s and Christopher Millers’ vision come to life. Continuing the adventure, the epic ensemble of voice actors returns for even more brick-building fun.

Five years since Emmet saved the Lego world from the clutches of the evil Lord Business, a new threat the Lego Duplo invaders arrives in the Lego City. It’s up to Emmet to save Wyldstyle and Batman when the pair are kidnapped by the alien invaders.

Sweet Girl (2021) N

Director: Brian Andrew Mendoza

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Amy Brenneman

It’s a Netflix first for Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, who stars in a Netflix Original for the first time ever in Sweet Home.

Devastated by the loss of his wife, widower Cooper vows to bring those responsible to justice while protecting the only family has left, his daughter Rachel.

Villains (2019)

Director: Dan Berk, Robert Olsen

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Horror | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Maika Monroe, Blake Baumgartner, Jeffrey Donovan, Kyra Sedgwick

Bill Skarsgård already comes from a family of highly prestigious actors, but the youngest member of the Skarsgård clan made a name for himself in the remake of Stephen King’s It.

Amateur criminals Mickey and Jules get more than they bargained for when they attempt to rob the suburban home of a highly sadistic couple, who will do almost anything to keep their dark secrets from being discovered.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: August 20th, 2021

To no one’s surprise, the third and final movie of The Kissing Booth trilogy storms its way to the top. Meanwhile, Hit & Run takes the crown away from Outer Banks.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: August 20th, 2021 1️⃣Hit & Run

2️⃣Outer Banks

3️⃣Gabby's Dollhouse

4️⃣Grace and Frankie

5️⃣Cocaine Cowboys

6️⃣Sex/Life

7️⃣Downton Abbey

8️⃣Peppa Pig

9️⃣CoComelon

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

40 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 20th, 2021

A Faraway Land (2020)

American Girl: Lea to the Rescue (2016)

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)

Black island (2021) N

Bombay (1995)

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Bride Wars (2009)

Despite the Falling Snow (2016)

Flying Monkeys (2013)

Grace: The Possession (2014)

Immensity of Justice (2006)

Komornik (2005)

Krotka histeria czasu (2005)

Man in Love (2021) N

Mercury Rising (1998)

Mickybo and Me (2004)

Mom’s Gotta Go (2012)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Nneka The Pretty Serpent (2020)

OK Kanmani (2015)

Out of My League (2020) N

Patong Girl (2014)

Samotność w sieci (2006)

Shameless (2012)

Stalin’s Daughter (2015)

Stars (2017)

Sweet Girl (2021) N

The Butler (2018)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Greater Caucasus (2008)

The Hole (2001)

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The Loud House Movie (2021) N

The Queen (2006)

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (2021) N

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

Ticket to the Moon (2013)

Unroyal (2020)

Venice (2010)

Villains (2019)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 20th, 2021

Chesapeake Shores (5 Seasons)

Comedy Premium League (Season 1) N

Downton Abbey (6 Seasons)

Everything Will Be Fine (Season 1) N

Gogglebox (Season 12)

Liver or Die (Season 1)

Mother Goose Club (Season 1)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Season 1)

The Chair (Season 1) N

The Defeated (Season 1)

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 5) N

37 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 20th, 2021

Anaconda Silent Killer (2014)

Bama and the Lost Gorillas (2011)

Big Bang in Tunguska (2008)

Cheetah Mom (2013)

Crocodiles The Private Life of Primeaval Reptiles (2011)

Cuba’s Long Shadow of Rememberance (2018)

Darl Side of Light (2009)

Destination White House: Battles for the Presidency (2016)

Encounter in Space (2014)

Expedition Wallacea: The Cradle of Marine Life (2007)

Immortal Pompeii (2019)

Iwan the Terrrible (2014)

Journey to the Amazon: The Forgotten Warriors of Carthage (2016)

Lions: Mother’s Fight for Survival (2016)

Lions: The Private Life of Big Cats (2016)

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (2021) N

Mozambique’s Minesweeper Rats (2008)

Nazis in the CIA (2012)

Rainforest Pixies: The Mysterious Rhynchocyn Shrew of Arabuko (2008)

The Countess & The Russian Billionaire (2020)

The Hidden Trail: Tracking Canada’s Coastel Wolves (2006)

The Lesser Caucasus – Between Mount Arart and the Caspian Sea (2016)

The Mysterious Mummified Dogs of Ancient Egypt (2019)

The Secret Lives of Guinea Pigs (2013)

The Secrets at Phaistos: Fact, Finds and Forgery (2016)

Trekking the Great Wall (2012)

Untold: Deal with the Devil (2021) N

Wild Germany: Exploring Lusatia (2013)

Wild Planet: Lisbon in Jeopardy (2009)

World War A: Aliens Invade Earth (2017)

Deep in the Rainforest (Season 1)

Dream Routes (Season 1)

The Silicon Valley Revolution: How a Few Nerds Changed the World (Season 1)

The Women Saving Our Seas (Season 1)

Wild Italy (Season 1)

Wild Switzerland (Season 1)

Wilder Iran (Season 1)

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Canada This Week: August 20th, 2021

Battlebots (Season 2)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 3)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 3)

