What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: August 27th, 2021

It’s been a great week of new additions to the UK library, with a respectable 38 new movies and TV shows ready to be streamed. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for August 27th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021) N

Director: Kwang Il Han

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 83 Minutes

Cast: Theo James, Mary McDonnell, Lara Pulver, Graham McTavish, Tom Canton

Netflix continues to expand the world of the Witcher thanks to its new animated prequel adventure. Taking a step back in time before the exploits of Geralt, instead, the limelight is all on Vesemir, Geralt’s teacher.

After escaping from poverty to become a Witcher, Vesemir is one of the greatest slayers of Kaer Morhen. But when a new evil threatens the continent, and distrust is sown between the crown and the Witchers, the very future of the School of the Wolf is at threat.

Archer (Season 11)

Seasons: 11 | Episodes: 108

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell, Aisha Tyler

One of the funniest FX adult-animated comedies around, Archer has consistently been one of the best TV shows Netflix UK has had in its library for years.

After spending multiple seasons laying comatose and dreaming of Danger Island and the year 1999 Archer finally awakens.

Tomb Raider (2018)

Director: Roar Uthaug

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, Kristin Scott Thomas

It took over a decade to find a replacement for Angelina Jolie, but arguably Alicia Vikander is a worthy successor. Taking on the look of the modern Tomb Raider games, the latest installment of the franchise is incredibly fun and action-packed.

Refusing to take the mantle of her missing father’s global empire, Lara Croft is determined to find him. Lara’s search takes her to a mysterious island off the coast of Japan, where a fabled tomb rests. The tomb houses a great evil, that if unleashed, threatens to destroy the world.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: August 27th, 2021

Outer Banks maintains its place at the top of the TV show list in the UK. However, Jason Momoa’s Netlfix debut in Sweet Girl has had an immediate impact on the most popular list.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: August 27th, 2021 1️⃣Outer Banks

2️⃣Hit & Run

3️⃣The Chair

4️⃣Shadowplay

5️⃣CoComelon

6️⃣Downton Abbey

7️⃣Peppa Pig

8️⃣RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars

9️⃣Paw Patrol

🔟Riverdale — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 27, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

16 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 27th, 2021

Boomika (2021)

Boomika (Hindi) (2021)

Boomika (Malayalam) (2021)

Boomika (Telugu) (2021)

Downton Abbey (2019)

Enduring Love (2004)

Everything But a Man (2019)

Fear of Rain (2021)

Gunshot (2018)

He’s All That (2021) N

Really Love (2020)

Suffragette (2015)

The Dirty Picture (2011)

The Old Ways (2020)

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021) N

Tomb Raider (2018)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 27th, 2021

100 dias para enamorarnos (Season 2)

A Suitable Boy (Limited Series)

Archer (Season 11)

Clickbait (Limited Series) N

D.P. (Season 1) N

Dinosaur Train (Season 1)

EDENS ZERO (Season 1) N

Family Reunion (Part 4) N

I Heart Arlo (Season 1) N

King of Boys: The Return of the King (Limited Series) N

Oggy Oggy (Season 1) N

Open Your Eyes (Season 1) N

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Season 1) N

6 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 27th, 2021

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (2021) N

Count Me In (2021)

The River Runner (2021)

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner (2021) N

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (Season 1) N

RIDE ON TIME (Season 3)

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 27th, 2021

Gogglesprogs (Season 1)

Motel Makeover (Season 1) N

Tiletown High (Season 1) N

