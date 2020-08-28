What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: August 28th, 2020

With the 1st of September less than a week away, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the past week has only seen the arrival of 24 new titles this week. Still, there’s plenty for subscribers to stream, with some great TV series ready to be binged this Bank Holiday weekend.

Here are all of the latest additions to Netflix UK this week:

Death in Paradise

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 64

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Danny John-Jules, Elizabeth Bourgine, Don Warrington, Tobi Bakare, Joséphine Jobert

Everyone’s favorite Caribbean crime-drama series is back for another great season on Netflix.

On the Caribbean island of Saint Marie, a British agent is assigned to investigate the murder of a British police officer. After successfully solving the investigation, he begrudgingly stays on to become the detective inspector of the island.

Venom (2018)

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, Reid Scott

Despite the critic consensus, Venom still performed extremely well at the box office. The anti-hero feature did so well, that a sequel is on the way!

Disgraced reporter Eddie Brock bonds with an alien symbiotic entity known as Venom. Together, the pair take on Carlton Darke, the CEO of Life Foundation, who has been using humans in experiments with other symbiotes.

Cobra Kai N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Xolo Maridueña, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan

YouTube’s most popular Original has found its new home with Netflix! Finally, subscribers can tune in to all of the current 20 episodes of Cobra Kai. A third season is on the way and will arrive in the near future.

Fired from his job, a dead beat father, and a heavy drinker, life has not been good to Johnny Lawrence the past 30 years. Upon rescuing an asthmatic kid from a gang of bullies, Johnny reopens the Cobra Kai karate dojo, and becomes the new sensei to outsiders and bullied children. When long time, and successful karate rival, Daniel LaRusso, discover that Cobra Kai has reopened, it reignites the feud between them.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: August 28th, 2020

Project Power continued to dominate this past week, and The Fall overtook The Umbrella Academy!

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: August 28th 1️⃣The Fall

2️⃣The Umbrella Academy

3️⃣Dirty John

4️⃣Lucifer

5️⃣High Score

6️⃣Selling Sunset

7️⃣Hoops

8️⃣Rust Valley Restorers

9️⃣Don't Tell the Bride

🔟Good Girls — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 28, 2020

14 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 28th, 2020

13 Going on 30 (2004)

All Together Now (2020) N

By the Grace of God (2018)

Fish Tank (2009)

I See You (2019)

Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019)

Ojos in d’House (Season 1)

Photograph (2019)

Santana (2020)

The Bridge Curse (2020)

Unknown Origins (2020) N

Venom. (2018)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Wuthering Heights (2011)

7 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 28th, 2020

Aggretsuko (Season 3) N

Cobra Kai (2 Seasons) N

Death in Paradise (Season 8)

Her Mother’s Killer (Season 1) N

Masaba Masaba (Season 1) N

The Creative Indians (Season 2)

Trinkets (Season 2) N

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 28th, 2020

Making The Witcher (2020) N

Rising Phoenix (2020) N

1 New Reality Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 28th, 2020

Million Dollar Beach House (Season 1) N

