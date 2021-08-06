What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: August 6th, 2021

It’s been an extremely busy start to the new month on Netflix UK with the addition of 90 new movies and TV shows to the library. There’s a little something for everyone to watch on Netflix UK this weekend if you find yourself stuck indoors. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for August 6th, 2012.

First of all, here are the top highlights of the week:

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Director: Tim Burton

Genre: Drama, Horror, Musical | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman, Timothy Spall, Sacha Baron Cohen

If there was ever a perfect director to take on the adaptation of the Broadway musical Sweeney Todd, it was only ever going to be Tim Burton.

After spending 15 years in exile, Benjamin Barker returns to London under the alias of “Sweeney Todd,” and returns to his Fleet Street barbershop. With the help of Nellie Lovett, Barker begins his plan for revenge against the corrupt Judge Turpin, the man responsible for the death of his wife.

The Island (2005)

Director: Michael Bay

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller| Runtime: 136 Minutes

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Ewan McGregor, Djimon Hounsou, Steve Buscemi, Sean Bean

People often forget that The Island was directed by Michael Bay, and is arguably one of his most underrated movies.

With the world seemingly destroyed, the last safe haven is known to those left as “The Island.” Residents of an isolated facility are selected through a lottery to be taken to The Island, but Lincoln Six-Echo, one of the residents, begins to suspect that not everything is what it seems, soon discovering everything he knew was a lie.

Creed (2015)

Director: Ryan Coogler

Genre: Drama, Sport | Runtime: 133 Minutes

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Tony Bellew

The Rocky franchise is no stranger to sequels, but no one was quite expecting just how good Creed, the soft reboot/sequel of the franchise, was going to be. Michael B. Jordan stepped up as the excellent underdog fighter, while Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky transitioned from champion fighter to coach.

Long since retired and now the owner of a small Italian restaurant, Rocky Balboa has moved on from life in the ring. But when Adonis Creed, the son of his late friend and rival Apollo, asks him to become his coach, he begins to prepare the young boxer for the fight of his life.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: August 6th, 2021

In preparation for the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel, it looks like UK subscribers have been binging on the 2016 superhero flop. Meanwhile, the reality series Love is Blind manages to outpace the highly anticipated return of Outer Banks.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: August 6th, 2021 1️⃣Love is Blind

2️⃣Outer Banks

3️⃣Sex/Life

4️⃣Virgin River

5️⃣Peppa Pig

6️⃣Never Have I Ever

7️⃣Cocomelon

8️⃣RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars

9️⃣Paw Patrol

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

69 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 6th, 2021

71 (2014)

76 (2016) N

A Dog’s Purpose (2017)

Aftermath (2021)

Barnyard (2006)

Black Mass (2015)

Blitz (2011)

Booty Call (1997)

Boyka: Undisputed (2016)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Cardboard Gangsters (2016)

Chaos (2005)

Chocolat (2000)

Comes a Bright Day (2012)

Creed (2015)

El Infierno (2010)

Elysium (2013)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everything for My Mother (2019)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Get Hard (2015)

Ghostbusters (2016)

Gosford Park (2001)

Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)

Hurricane (2018)

I Missed You: Director’s Cut (2021)

Ije: The Journey (2010)

Inspection (2018)

Jackass 3 (2010)

Jarocin (2016)

Jurek (2014)

Jutro idiemy do kina (2007)

Karski (2014)

Miss Potter (2006)

Munich (2005)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

ONCE (2006)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Primal Fear (1996)

Quam’s Money (2020)

RocknRolla (2008)

Sabrina (1995)

Saw 3 (2006)

Serendipity (2001)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Solomon Kane (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Crush (1993)

The Firm (1993)

The Girl in the Bathtub (2018)

The Hitman’s Apprentice (2012)

The Iron Bridge (2019)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Island (2005)

The Mule (2018)

The Mustang (2019)

The Swarm (2021) N

Time and Tide (2000)

Tommy (1975)

Troy (2004)

Vacation (2015)

Vivo (2021) N

Wild Oats (2016)

World Trade Center (2006)

Young Guns 2 (1990)

Zenek (2020)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 6th, 2021

Ackley Bridge (3 Seasons)

Autumn’s Concerto (Season 1)

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Limited Series) N

Control Z (Season 2) N

Darwin’s Game (Season 1)

Hit & Run (Season 1) N

Masha and the Bear (Season 4)

Navarasa (Volume 1) N

Office Girls (Season 1)

The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (Season 1)

Two Fathers (Season 1)

You’re My Destiny (Season 1)

6 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 6th, 2021

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen (2012)

City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)

Jerzy Popeiluszko: Messenger of the Truth (2013)

Of Animals and Men (2019)

Pray Away (2021) N

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (2021) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 6th, 2021

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 3) N

Cooking With Paris (Season 1) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!