What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: December 11th, 2020

It’s another great week for Netflix UK with the addition of 38 new movies and TV series, including some incredibly exciting new Netflix Originals. Here’s what’s new and most popular on Netflix UK this week for December 11th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix:

The Prom (2020) N

Director: Ryan Murphy

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key

Ryan Murphy has been dropping Originals on Netlfix left, right, and centre throughout 2020, and to round off the year the highly anticipated adaptation of the broadway musical The Prom has finally arrived on Netflix!

After two lesbian students are rejected from their high school prom in a small conservative Indiana Town, the press gets wind of the story. The story attracts the attention of some of Broadway’s biggest stars, and they are more than ready to help the young couple make a change in the name of love.

How to Get Away With Murder (6 Seasons)

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 90

Runtime: 43 Minutes | Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry

The highly popular ABC crime-drama came to an incredible climactic end in September, thankfully UK fans haven’t had to wait long for the series to arrive, and now all 90 episodes are ready to be binge at your leisure.

Ambitious law students attend the classes of Annalise Keating, a brilliant criminal defense professor. Their lives spiral out of control when they are embroiled in a twisted murder case.

Alice in Borderland (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 41 Minutes – 52 Minutes

Cast: Kento Yamazaki, Keita Machida, Yûki Morinaga, Ayame Misaki, Tao Tsuchiya

Based on the popular manga series of the same name, expect Alice in Borderland to be one of the most popular Japanese Originals of 2020.

Living a jobless and video-game obsessed life, Ryohei Alice has become bored. During a festival celebration, Ryohei wishes for life in another world, one more exciting than the one he and two friends live in. His wish is granted, and suddenly Ryohei and his two friends, Karube and Segawa, find themselves in a parallel world where the key to survival is by playing games.

Most Popular Movies and TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: December 11th, 2020

For almost a month on Netflix UK, The Crown has resided at the top of the popular TV series list. Christmas Chronicles Part 2 has also performed well since its release.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: December 11th, 2020 1️⃣The Crown

2️⃣The Queen's Gambit

3️⃣Virgin River

4️⃣Big Mouth

5️⃣Alien Worlds

6️⃣Rick and Morty

7️⃣Paw Patrol

8️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

9️⃣Cocomelon

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK

23 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 11th, 2020

A Giant Jack Christmas (2020) N

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Part 3) N

Ava (2020)

Canvas (2020) N

Endings, Beginnings (2020)

Funny Boy (2020)

Just The Way You Are (2016)

Kalel, 15 (2019)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (2020) N

Only the Animals (2019)

Pick of the Litter (2018)

Rose Island (2020) N

Searching for Bobby Fisher (1993)

She’s the One (2013)

Stage Mother (2020)

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (2020) N

The 2nd (2020)

The Front Runner (2018)

The Panti Sisters (2019)

The Prom (2020) N

Torbaaz (2020)

Wild Rose (2019)

9 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 11th, 2020

100 Days My Prince (Season 1)

Alice in Borderland (Season 1) N

Detention (Season 1) N

Futmalls.com (Season 1)

How to Get Away With Murder (6 Seasons)

Masemeer Classics (4 Seasons)

Mr. Iglesias (Part 3) N

The Big Show Show (Part 2) N

The Mess You Leave Behind (Limited Series) N

5 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 11th, 2020

Giving Voice (2020) N

Andre & his Olive Tree (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday (2020) N

Room 2806: The Accusation (Limited Series) N

The Surgeon’s Cut (Season 1) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 11th, 2020

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020) N

