What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: December 18th, 2020

In the final week before Christmas, there are 44 new additions to be enjoyed in the UK library. Hopefully, everyone will be able to kick back and relax this Christmas after a very arduous year. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week, and the top 10s for December 18th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Bumblebee (2018)

Director: Travis Knight

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Cena, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon

There’s been a total of six Transformers, but Bumblebee was the first to not be directed by the king of explosions, Michael Bay. While Bumblebee is what you’d expect from a Transformers movie, the fresh take on the direction was exactly what the franchise needed to help revitalize it.

Cybertron has been ravaged by the civil war between the Autobots and Decepticon faction. To save the future of Cybertron, Optimus Prime sends Bumblebee to Planet Earth. Upon crash landing, Bumblebee soon befriends Charlie Watson, who helps the Autobot adjust to life on Earth.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) N

Director: George C. Wolfe

Genre: Drama, Music | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts

The adaptation of August Wilson’s play will be the last movie of the late Chadwick Boseman’s career. With the feature also starring Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis, we could see some potential oscar nominations in the near future.

Tensions rise between Ma Rainey “Mother of the Blues” and her talented trumpeter Levee while recording some of her greatest hits. While Ma Rainey demands things are done her way, Levee believes his talent and ideas could change the course of the blues forever.

The Legend of Korra (4 Seasons)

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 52

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Janet Varney, P.J. Byrne, David Faustino, Jeff Bennett, J.K. Simmons

The sequel to the smash-hit animated series The Last Airbender, Nickolodean’s follow up series was a smash hit with fans. Now, old fans can relive the magic of the series, while new fans can experience the series for the first time.

When evil forces from the physical and spiritual worlds threaten the Republic City, it’s up to Korra, the new Avatar to keep everyone safe.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: December 18th, 2020

Ava has stolen the top spot from Christmas Chronicles Part 2 this week, and The Crown continues to outperform the competition for TV series.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: December 18th, 2020 1️⃣The Crown

2️⃣The Queen's Gambit

3️⃣Rick and Morty

4️⃣Big Mouth

5️⃣Virgin River

6️⃣How to Get Away with Murder

7️⃣Star Trek Discovery

8️⃣Tiny Pretty Things

9️⃣Paw Patrol

🔟Grizzy & the Lemmings — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) December 18, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

18 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 18th, 2020

A California Christmas (2020) N

An Unremarkable Christmas (2020) N

Black Water: Abyss (2020)

Bumblebee (2018)

Bwakaw (2012)

Eggnoid: Love & Time Portal (2019)

Hard Kill (2020)

Hitman Redemption (2018)

Love Song (2020)

Love You to the Stars and Back (2017)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) N

Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993)

Mukshin (2006)

Rabun (2004)

Sakaling Maging Tayo (2019)

Talentime (2009)

The Wedding Shaman (2019)

Welcome to Marwen (2018)

17 New TV Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 18th, 2020

Children of Adam (Season 1)

CoComelon (Season 2)

Diamond City (Season 1)

Grizzy and the Lemmings (2 Seasons)

Hilda (Season 2) N

Home for Christmas (Season 2) N

How To Ruin Christmas (Season 1) N

Marvel Anime: Wolverine (Season 1)

Marvel Anime: X-Men (Season 1)

Morphle (Season 2)

Once Upon a Time (Season 1)

Paava Kadhaigal (Season 1) N

Run On (Season 1) N

Sweet Home (Season 1) N

The Legend of Korra (4 Seasons)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 18th, 2020

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: A Legacy Brought to Screen (2020)

Song Exploder (Volume 2) N

The Ripper (Limited Series)

3 Musical Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 18th, 2020

Anitta: made In Honorio (Season 1) N

Blue Cafe (2019)

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (Limited Series) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 18th, 2020

Schulz Saves America (Season 1) N

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special (2020) N

1 New Variety Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 18th, 2020

The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of The Worst Year (2020) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!