What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: December 4th, 2020

With the arrival of December, Netflix UK has already been treated to some early Christmas presents with some of the excellent new additions to the library this week. With 59 new movies and TV series to choose from you’ll be kept busy on a cold and rainy weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for December 4th, 2020.

First of all, here are the top highlights on Netflix UK this week:

Rick and Morty (Season 4)

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 41

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke, Kari Wahlgren

It’s taken a long time for the second half of Ricky and Morty’s fourth season to arrive on Netflix UK, but now you can stream all ten episodes from the hilarious new season.

Alien Worlds (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Documentary, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 41-47 Minutes

A nature docuseries with an out of this world twist. By blending fact and fiction together, using the laws of life on our Earth, the team behind Alien Worlds imagine the galaxy with some extraordinary new creatures, and beautiful alien worlds.

The Prestige (2006)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johansson

One of Nolan’s most underrated movies of his illustrious directing career, The Prestige is a fantastic new addition to the UK library. A film that will keep you more than on your toes, if you haven’t already added to your watch list, we suggest you do it right now.

Master magicians Robert Angier and Alfred Borden engage in a battle against each other to create the ultimate illusion. With their pride on the line, they are prepared to sacrifice everything to outwit each other.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: December 4th, 2020

The Crown continues to dominate the TV series on Netflix UK, but still closely followed by The Queen’s Gambit. As expected Christmas Chronicles Part Two takes the top spot for the movies.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: December 4th, 2020 1️⃣The Crown

2️⃣The Queen's Gambit

3️⃣Virgin River

4️⃣The Boss Baby: Back in Business

5️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

6️⃣Cocomelon

7️⃣Paw Patrol

8️⃣Sugar Rush Christmas

9️⃣Peppa Pig

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

43 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 4th, 2020

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020) N

Barnyard (2006)

Between Maybes (2019)

Break (2018) N

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (2020) N

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (2020) N

Christmas Crossfire (2020) N

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Dance with Me (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Falling Down (1993)

Fierce (2020) N

Finding Agnes (2020) N

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Just Another Christmas (2020) N

Leyla Everlasting (2020) N

Mank (2020) N

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (2019)

Must Be… Love (2013)

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show (2020) N

Open Season 3 (2010)

Poseidon (2006)

RED 2 (2013)

Sinister (2012)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Taking Lives (2004)

The Cable Guy (1996)

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

The Legend of Secret Pass (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

The Sweeney (2012)

The Whistlers (2019)

Thomas & Friends: Digs & Discoveries: All Track’s Lead to Rome (2019)

Thomas & Friends: Digs & Discoveries: Mines of Mystery (2019)

Thomas & Friends: Steam Team to the Rescue (2019)

U-Turn (2020)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Wild Wild West (1999)

You Are My Home (2020)

Zathura (2005)

12 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 4th, 2020

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Season 1) N

Big Mouth (Season 4) N

Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter (2 Seasons)

Impractical Jokers (2 Seasons)

Once Again (Season 1)

Rick and Morty (Season 4)

Ricky Zoom (Season 1)

Selena: The Series (Part 1) N

Super Wings (3 Seasons)

The Guest (1 Season)

The Uncanny Counter (Season 1) N

Thomas & Friends (Season 2)

2 New Stand UP Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 4th, 2020

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic (2020) N

Hazel Brugger: Tropical (2020) N

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 4th, 2020

Alien Worlds (Season 1) N

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (1 Season) N

