What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: February 12th, 2021

It’s been another extremely busy week of new additions on Netflix UK with 66 new titles added to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week & the top 10s for February 12th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021) N

Director: Michael Fimognari

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Janel Parrish, Janel Parrish, Madeleine Arthur

To All the Boys finally comes to an end with its adaptation of the third and final Jenny Han book, Always and Forever, Lara Jean. With Valentine’s Day this Sunday, we would bet our house on the Original to be the most watch series on Netflix this weekend.

As Lara Jean enters her final year of High School she’s looking forward to spending what time she left with her boyfriend Peter, before they go to college. Peter, having been accepted into the University of Virginia early on a sports scholarship, is waiting to learn if Lara Jean has been accepted to UVA too. When the pair learn that Lara has been rejected, their relationship is put to the test when Lara begins to look for other colleges.

Buried by the Bernards (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 23-26 Minutes

In the past couple of years, Netflix has stepped up its output of reality Originals. Of all the places for a reality series, we weren’t expecting to see coverage of the ongoings of a funeral home.

Ryan Bernard of R Bernard Funeral Services opened the doors to his local community in 2017. Providing locals with affordable funeral services, helping his community avoid exploitive and exponentially high funeral costs.

Five Came Back: The Reference Films (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Documentary, War | Runtime: 18-82 Minutes

In 2017, Netflix released the incredible and visceral docuseries Five Came Back. The series was inspired by the movies produced by five legendary directors from the Golden Age of Hollywood who served in ww2. Now, all ten of the movies are available to be streamed on Netflix.

Please be advised that some of the films are incredibly graphic. We certainly don’t recommend any young children watch this series, even for educational purposes.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: February 12th, 2021

Next takes the top movie spot, and Firefly Lane unseats Bridgerton as the top TV series on Netflix UK this week.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: February 12th, 2021 1️⃣Firefly Lane

2️⃣Bridgerton

3️⃣The Vampire Diaries

4️⃣Superstore

5️⃣I Am a Killer

6️⃣Go Dog Go

7️⃣Snowpiercer

8️⃣Riverdale

9️⃣Fate: The Winx Saga

🔟Lupin — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 12, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

56 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 12th, 2021

A Serious Game (2016)

Ambulance (2005)

Apan (2009)

Asfaltenglene (2010)

Att gora en pudel (2006)

Bad Faith (2010)

Barbara (1997)

Barbie Princess Adventure (2020)

Behind Blue Skies (2010)

Bombay Dreams (2004)

Clash of Eggs (2006)

Cockpit (2012)

Cold Lunch (2008)

Den Sorte Madonna (2007)

Father of Four – on a Wild Holiday (2015)

Father of Four: The Return of Uncle Sofus (2014)

Ghosts of Cite Soleil (2006)

Growing Up and Other Problems (2018)

Headhunter (2009)

Kalde Fotter (2006)

Karla and Jonas (2010)

Karlas Kable (2007)

Kenny Begins (2009)

Kinamand (2005)

Kurt Blir Grusom (2008)

Labrador (2011)

Layla Majnun (2020) N

Lost and Found (2005)

Monster Run (2020)

Morke (2005)

News of the World (2021) N

Next Door (2005)

Oh Happy Day (2004)

Oldboys (2009)

Radiopiratene (2007)

Red Dot (2021) N

Reprise (2006)

Robocop (2014)

Room 205 (2007)

Someone Like Hodder (2003)

Squared Love (2021) N

Staying Alive (2015)

Stockholm East (2011)

Superbror (2009)

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)

Terribly Happy (2008)

The Crown Jewels (2011)

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (2021) N

The Swimsuit Issue (2008)

The World We Make (2019)

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021) N

Triple Dare (2006)

Trust Me (2010)

Tur & retur (2003)

With Your Permission (2007)

Xico’s Journey (2021) N

6 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 12th, 2021

100 dias para enamorarnos (Season 2)

Capitani (Season 1) N

Five Came Back: The Reference Films (Season 1)

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1)

Octonauts (2 Seasons)

The Valhalla Murders (Season 1)

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 12th, 2021

This Is the Life (2008)

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 12th, 2021

Buried by the Bernards (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 12thm 2021

Hate by Dano Rovira (2021) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!