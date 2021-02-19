What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: February 19th, 2021

It’s been an extremely busy mid-February on Netflix UK with the addition of 95 new movies and TV series this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week, and the top 10s for February 19th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Tribes of Europa (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 44-49 Minutes

Cast: Henriette Confurious, Oliver Masucci, David Ali Rashed, Emilio Sakraya, Melika Foroutan

Netflix’s European bi-lingual dystopian drama is one of the most intriguing Originals we’ve seen land in 2021. We’re expecting great things from Tribes of Europa, and hopefully, by the end of the weekend, we’ll see the drama hit the top 10s.

In the near future, in the year 2074, the continent has been split into several warring Tribal states, fighting for control. Three siblings, Kiano, Liv, and Elija are caught up in the conflict when they come into possession of a mysterious cube.

Behind Her Eyes (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 46-50 Minutes

Cast: Simona Brown, Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman, Robert Aramayo, Tyler Howitt

Behind Her Eyes only landed on Netflix UK on Wednesday, and plenty of subscribers have already binged their way through all six episodes of the mystery-thriller.

Louise, a single mother and tired of her unfulfilling role as a secretary, begins an affair with her new boss David. In a strange turn of events, Louise begins a friendship with David’s wife, Adele. The unconventional love triangle leads Louise to become embroiled in a dangerous web of secrets, as no one and nothing is what it seems.

Homeland (Season 8)

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 96

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 55 Minutes

Cast: Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Damian Lewis, Rupert Friend, Maury Sterling

After eight incredible seasons, SHOWTIME’s incredible drama, Homeland, came to a conclusive and climatic end.

When Marine Sgt. Nicholas Brody returns home following eight years in captivity, CIA agent Carrie Mathison thinks he has turned and is connected to a terror plot to be carried out on American soil, so she engages him in a dangerous game of cat and mouse that puts America’s national security at risk.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: February 19th, 2021

Unsurprisingly, News of the World starring an on-form Tom Hanks takes the top spot this week. Meanwhile, in the TV list, UK subscribers have been binging the crime docuseries Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: February 19th, 2021 1️⃣Crime Scene

2️⃣Firefly Lane

3️⃣Bridgerton

4️⃣Superstore

5️⃣White House Farm

6️⃣The Vampire Diaries

7️⃣Snowpiercer

8️⃣Riverdale

9️⃣RuPaul's Drag Race

🔟Paw Patrol

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

78 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 19th, 2021

10 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 19th, 2021

3 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 19th, 2021

3 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 19th, 2021

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 19th, 2021

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!