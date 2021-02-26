What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: February 26th, 2021

It’s an unexpectedly busy end to the month on Netflix UK with the addition of 44 new movies and TV series this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for February 26th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Ash vs. Evil Dead (Season 3)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Action, Comedy, Horror | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Bruce Campbell, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo, Lucy Lawless, Jill Marie Jones

The under-rated sequel to the Evil Dead trilogy, Ash vs. Evil Dead deserved to go beyond its three-season run, but alas, the series came to an end after only three seasons. Hilarious, bloody, and of course there’s Bruce Campbell, so what’s not to love?

Taking place 30 years after the events of the Evil Dead trilogy, Ash Williams is working at the ‘Value Stop’ as a shelf-stacker, seemingly retired and content to living in his caravan Ash soon has to take up arms after an invasion of Deadites rocks his town, with his trusty boom-stick and attachable chainsaw Ash must once again send the dead back to the depths of Hell.

Crazy About Her (2021) N

Director: Dani de la Orden

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Luis Zahera, Aixa Villagrán, Txell Aixendri, Nil Cardoner, Eduardo Antuña

A charming Spanish rom-com that transcends the language barrier is Dani de la Orden’s charming rom-com Crazy About Her.

A chance encounter leads to a wild and magical night for Adri and Carla. The next day, Adri discovers that Carla lives in a psychiatric institution and voluntarily turns himself in to spend time with her.

Pelé (2021) N

Director: Ben Nicholas, David Tryhorn

Genre: Biography, Sport | Runtime: 108 Minutes

A global icon, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, is one of the most famous footballers to have ever graced the pitch. A world cup winner at 17, a goal-scoring machine, and one of the most influential figures in Brazilian history, this documentary takes an in-depth look into the life and career of the legendary Pelé.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: February 26th, 2021

The mystery-thriller Behind Her Eyes has stormed its way to the top of the Netflix UK TV list. Jason Statham and giant sharks have been a great match as The Meg reached the number one spot for movies this week.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: February 26th, 2021 1️⃣Behind Her Eyes

2️⃣Crime Scene

3️⃣Firefly Lane

4️⃣White House Famr

5️⃣Tribes of Europa

6️⃣Bridgerton

7️⃣Superstore

8️⃣Snowpiercer

9️⃣Riverdale

🔟Homeland — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 26, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

32 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 26th, 2021

A Call to Spy (2019)

A Place Nearby (2000)

Anja & Viktor (2001)

As White in Snow (2001)

Bigfoot Family (2020) N

Blue, Painful, Fragile (2020)

Capone (2020)

Classmates Minus (2020) N

Count Axel (2001)

Crazy About Her (2021) N

Den store badedag (1991)

Detroit (2017)

Easy Skanking (2006)

Elling (2001)

Geez & Ann (2021) N

Lotto (2006)

Love Me Tomorrow (2005)

M-8 When Death Rescues Life (2019)

Marias menn (2006)

Mother’s Elling (2003)

Move Me (2003)

Once in a Lifetime (2000)

Pure Hearts (2006)

Svein and the Rat and the UFO-Mystery (2007)

Temporary Release (2007)

The Art of Negative Thinking (2006)

The Girl on the Train (2021) N

The Greatest Thing (2001)

The Junior Olsen Gang at the Circus (2005)

The Shooter (2013)

Wave of Cinema: Stuart dari Timur (2020)

What Men Want (2019)

5 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 26th, 2021

Ash vs. Evil Dead (Season 3)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 1) N

High-Rise Invasion (Season 1) N

Pasión de Gavilanes (Season 1)

Vincenzo (Season 1) N

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 26th, 2021

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan (Season 1) N

Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (2020)

Pelé (2021) N

2 New Variety Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 26th, 2021

Fate: The Winx Saga – The Afterparty (2021) N

Ginny & Georgia – The Afterparty (2021) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 26th, 2021

Canine Intervention (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 26th, 2021

Brian Regan: On the Rocks (2021) N

