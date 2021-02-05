What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: February 5th, 2021

It’s been a busy start to the month on Netflix UK with the addition of 79 new movies and TV series to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for February 5th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Vampire Diaries (8 Seasons)

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 171

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Romance | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, Kat Graham, Candice King

The Vampire Diaries was previously one of the most binge-able series on Netflix UK before it was removed from the library. Now fans can enjoy its triumphant return to the UK library by binge-watching all eight seasons, and 171 episodes.

Elena Gilbert, a teenager from Mystic Falls, Virginia is still reeling from the death of her parents. She soon finds herself falling in love with a new student in school, Stefan Salvatore, who harbors a dark secret that will change Elena’s life forever.

Mean Girls (2004)

Director: Mark Waters

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett, Rachel McAdams, Tim Meadows, Amy Poehler

If there was ever a film to define the mid-2000s then Mean Girls is the poster child. The writing of Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan at the height of her popularity was the perfect recipe for success.

In the jungle of high school, it’s a dog eat dog world, so when new girl Cady is an instant hit with the popular girls she almost has her high school life made. But her life with her new bitchy BFFS ‘The Plastics’ becomes complicated when she falls in love with Aaron, the ex-lover of the head plastic Regina George.

Space Sweepers (2021) N

Director: Sung-hee Jo

Genre: Sci-fi, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 136 Minutes

Cast: Song Joong Ko, Kim Tae Ri, Jin Seon Kyu, Yoo Hae Jin, Richard Armitage

Acknowledged as one of the first South Korean space-blockbusters, Space Sweepers is wildly entertaining and so far, one of the best non-English language films added to Netflix in 2021.

In the not so distant future, Earth is on the brink of destruction, and the only form of currency left is the trash that remains. A team of space sweepers close to collapse suddenly find their luck changed when they find a human-like robot. Thinking they’ve hit the big time, it’s not long before word travels across the galaxy, and soon other crews go on the hunt for the space sweepers in hope of stealing the robot for themselves.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: February 5th, 2021

Bridgerton retains its place at the top of the UK, and Illumination’s Despicable Me 2 takes the crown away from The Dig.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: February 5th, 2021 1️⃣Bridgerton

2️⃣Fate: The Winx Saga

3️⃣Superstore

4️⃣I Am a Killer

5️⃣Lupin

6️⃣Snowpiercer

7️⃣Go Dog Go

8️⃣The Vampire Diaries

9️⃣Riverdale

🔟Night Stalker

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

66 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 5th, 2021

11 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 5th, 2021

1 New Stand Up Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 5th, 2021

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!