What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: January 15th, 2021

It’s another consistent week on Netflix UK with the addition of 26 new movies and tv series to the library. As subscribers face yet another week in a tiresome lockdown, make sure to watch plenty that’s on offer. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week & the top 10s for January 15th, 2021.

First of all, here are the top highlights on Netflix UK This Week:

Instant Family (2018)

Director: Sean Anders

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Mark Whalberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Merced, Gustavo Escobar, Octavio Spencer

In recent years Mark Whalberg has very much embraced the archetype of the comedic father role. A charming and wholesome comedy, Instant Family is one all of the family can enjoy watching together

Tired of the void they are feeling in their marriage, couple Peter and Ellie Wagner decide they want to become foster parents. It’s not long when the pair become in over their heads when they adopt three foster children whose drug-addicted mother is currently in prison.

Superstore (5 Seasons)

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 98

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Coltun Dunn, Nico Santos

America is well known for its Walmarts and various other super-sized stores, not to mention many millions of Americans at one point in their lives have worked in one. Those real-life experiences of people from all different creeds and backgrounds are laden into the story of Superstore, and while it is zanier, it’s approach is eerily reminiscent of that of the American adaptation of The Office.

The lives of the employees of Cloud 9, a superstore in St. Loius Missouri, are tested and challenged by the customers they serve and their own personal relationships.

Night Stalkers: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Docuseries, Crime | Runtime: 46-48 Minutes

Netflix is more than well known for its immense library of serial killer documentaries. Added to the library this week are Night Stalkers and the true-crime story of the hunt for the infamous serial killer Richard ‘Night Stalker’ Ramirez.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: January 15th, 2021

Tag smashes its way to the top of the movies list in the UK. Unsurprisingly, Bridgerton continues its reign at the top of the TV series list.

What is surprising is The Office trailing in at tenth. We expect to see the American adaptation rise up the list in the coming weeks.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: January 15th, 2021 1️⃣Bridgerton

2️⃣Cobra Kai

3️⃣Lupin

4️⃣Inside the World's Toughest Prisons

5️⃣The Circle

6️⃣Back to Life

7️⃣The Queen's Gambit

8️⃣The Crown

9️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

13 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 15th, 2021

Assassin’s Creed (2016)

Broken Law (2020)

Double Dad (2020) N

Instant Family (2018)

Once Upon a Time in London (2019)

Outside the Wire (2021) N

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Rambo (2008)

Sputnik (2020)

Tanda Tanya (2011)

The Heartbreak Club (2020) N

Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy (2021) N

Wish You (2021)

7 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 15th, 2021

Carmen Sandiego (Season 4) N

Cheat (Season 1)

Disenchantment (Season 3) N

Informer (Season 1)

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 1)

Partners for Justice (2 Seasons)

Superstore (5 Seasons)

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 15th, 2021

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (2021) N

What Would Sophia Loren Do? (2021) N

Night Stalkers: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 15th, 2021

Bling Empire (Season 1) N

Gogglebox (Season 5)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 15th, 2021

Chris Rock Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut (2021) N

