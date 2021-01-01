What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: January 1st, 2021

Good-bye 2020 and hello 20201. Start the new year with plenty to watch on Netflix UK from one of the 108 new additions to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week, and the top 10s for January 1st, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

The Office U.S. (9 Seasons)

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 188

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Leslie David Baker

It’s been five long years since The Office U.S. left Netflix UK, but 2021 has already given us a huge gift with all nine seasons returning to the UK library. Some subscribers can look forward to their dozenth binge and can be jealous of those who get to watch it for the first time.

A camera crew follows the lives and careers of the colorful employees of Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama| Runtime: 180 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler

The fifth collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio took the world by storm, and despite giving an Oscar-worthy performance, DiCaprio had another two years before grabbing the gold. The Wolf of Wall Street was also the big break for actress Margot Robbie, whose career has been on an upward trajectory ever since.

Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, a wealthy stockbroker whose meteoric rise on wall street was paved with money, drugs, sex, and scandals.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Genre: Drama, War | Runtime: 169 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, Adam Goldberg

Over the years there have been some truly incredible war films, but setting the gold standard for all of them was Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan. Winner of five academy awards, including a second Best Director award for Spielberg, Saving Private Ryan is a watching a masterpiece in action.

After storming the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, Captain Miller and his group of U.S. soldiers are tasked with going behind enemy lines to find and retrieve Private Ryan, the last surviving sibling of four brothers.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: January 1st, 2021

Netflix’s docuseries about the infamous Yorkshire Ripper starts the new year in the top spot. Seven of the top ten TV Series are Netflix Originals.

The Midnight Sky continues to be the most popular movie on Netflix UK.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: January 1st, 2021 1️⃣The Ripper

2️⃣The Crown

3️⃣Bridgerton

4️⃣The Queen's Gambit

5️⃣Tiny Pretty Things

6️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

7️⃣Rick and Morty

8️⃣Paw Patrol

9️⃣Cocomelon

🔟Virgin River

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

87 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 1st, 2021

100% Wolf (2020)

A Dog’s Journey (2019)

Abe (2019)

Alaska Is a Drag (2017)

All About Nina (2018)

American Mary (2012)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Arizona (2018)

Around the World in 80 Days (2004)

Babyteeth (2020)

Backdraft (1991)

Balto (1995)

Baptiste (2019)

Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018)

Blues Brothers (2000)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Casper (1995)

Death to 2020 (2020) N

Dracula Untold (2014)

Dragon Nest: Warriors Dawn (2014)

Dredd (2012)

Easy Rider (1969)

Escape Room (2019)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Find Me in Your Memory (2020)

Fired Up (2009)

Forbidden Ground (2013)

Full Out 2: You Got This! (2020)

Green Street (2005)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008)

Here and New (2018)

HOPE GAP (2020)

How High (2001)

Hulk (2003)

Identity Thief (2013)

Leap Year (2010)

Les Miserables (2019)

Level 16 (2018)

Life (1999)

Lone Survivor (2013)

Morning Glory (2010)

My Sister’s Keeper (2009)

Ouija (2014)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Proxima (2019)

Rev (2020)

Roger Waters The Wall (2014)

Saint Frances (2020)

Sakho & Mangane (2019)

Savage (2019)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Selfless (2015)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Seven (1995)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Shoot Em’ Up (2007)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Snatch (2000)

Spree (2020)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 4: Miami Heat (2012)

Still Game (9 Seasons)

Tarung Sarung (2020)

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Borrowers (1997)

The Change-Up (2011)

The Cold Light of Day (1996)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Eagle (2011)

The Holiday (2006)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

The Rope Curse 2 (2020) N

The Vigil (2020)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Woman in Black (2012)

Too Handsome to Handle (2019)

Tower Heist (2011)

Turbo (2013)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Valiant (2005)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? (2021) N

When Louis Met… Chris Eubank (2002)

Wild Target (2010)

Wonder (2017)

14 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 1st, 2021

A Love So Beautiful (Season 1) N

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 4) N

Cobra Kai (Season 3) N

Cops and Robbers (2020) N

Equinox (Season 1) N

Gameboys Level-Up Edition (Season 1)

Monarca (Season 2) N

My Father is Strange (Season 1)

My Only One (Season 1)

Running Man (Season 1)

Safe House (Season 1)

The Office U.S. (9 Seasons)

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise (Chapter 1) N

What Happened to My Family (Season 1)

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 1st, 2021

SanPa: Sins of the Savior (Limited Series) N

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021) N

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1) N

3 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 1st, 2021

Best Leftovers Ever! (Season 1) N

Dream Home Makeover (Season 2) N

The Circle USA (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 1st, 2021

Best of Stand-Up (2020) N

