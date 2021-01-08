What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: January 8th, 2021

The second week of January hasn’t been as busy as the first, but there’s still plenty to choose from the 23 new additions on Netflix UK this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for January 8th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

TAG (2018)

Director: Jeff Tomsic

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Ed Helms, Lil Rel Howery, Jon Hamm, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson

A surprisingly funny and charming comedy, it’s a great throwback for any adult who spent their days outside playing a game of it or bulldog.

Five childhood friends go above and beyond to play their annual game of tag. Out of the five, only Jerry Pierce has never been tagged. But when Jerry plans on retiring from the game for good, the remaining four team up to bring him down.

History of Swear Words (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary, Comedy | Runtimes: 20 Minutes

Hosted By: Nicholas Cage

For hundreds of years, if not thousands, swear words have been a large part of our culture. Hosted by Nicholas Cage, each episode dives into the history of some of our most popular swear words. From f**k, sh*t, bitch, d**k, pus**y and damn, we learn the history behind the curse words, and their cultural impact, while a bunch of celebrity guests also take part to express their feelings and thoughts on them too.

Creating The Queen’s Gambit (2021) N

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 14 Minutes

The sleeper hit of 2020, The Queen’s Gambit, was watched by millions of subscribers around the world. Over three months since the series was released, and millions continue to watch it, so it’s only apt that Netflix has released a behind the scenes special on how the special limited series was created.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week:

Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes claims the UK top spot for movies, and unsurprisingly, Bridgerton has moved to the top of the TV series.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: January 8th, 2021 1️⃣Bridgerton

2️⃣Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

3️⃣Cobra Kai

4️⃣The Queen's Gambit

5️⃣The Crown

6️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

7️⃣The Office

8️⃣The Ripper

9️⃣Tiny Pretty Things

🔟The Circle — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) January 8, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

8 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 8th, 2021

100% Halal (2020)

All Is True (2018)

Asphalt Burning (2020) N

I Am Woman (2019)

Pieces of a Woman (2020) N

Polly Pocket (Season 2)

Stuck Apart (2021) N

Tag (2018)

6 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 8th, 2021

Back to Life (Season 1)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) N

Lupin (Part 1) N

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (1 Collection) N

Surviving Death (Season 1) N

The Idhun Chronicles (Part 2) N

6 New Docuseries or Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 8th, 2021

Creating The Queen’s Gambit (2021) N

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2020) N

History of Swear Words (Season 1) N

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5) N

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody (Season 1)

Pretend It’s a City (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 8th, 2021

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3) N

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13) N

1 New Variety Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 8th, 2021

The Netflix Afterparty (Season 1) N

