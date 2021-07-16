What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: July 16th, 2021

It’s been a very busy mid-July week for Netflix UK with the addition of 67 new movies and TV shows to the library. Here is what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for July 16th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Never Have I Ever (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Adam Shapiro, Poorna Jagannathan, Christina Kartchner

Mindy Kaling’s produced Original was the surprise smash hit of the Summer in 2020, and fans have eagerly been waiting for the return of the series.

Devi once had no attention from boys, now she finds herself caught between the attention of two as she tries to decide who likes between the intelligent Ben, and heartthrob Paxton.

Heist (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary, Crime, Mystery | Runtime: 41-48 Minutes

The docuseries will be covering three of the most famous heists in recent American history. Through dramactic re-enacments, and interviews from the very people invovled, we’ll understand how the incredible heists were pulled off.

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Genre: Action, Adventure, Western | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio, Lee Byung-hun

The Magnificent Seven is one of the most famous Western film franchises, and was inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s 1954 Japanese film Seven Samurai. In an era of reboots and remakes it was only a matter of time before the franchise made its return.

A young widow from Rose Creek, hire seven gunmen, each with a variety of different backgrounds and skills to help save her town from industriliast Bartholomew Bogue and his private army.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week: July 16th, 2021

To no one’s surprise Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood soars to the very top. Meanwhile, Sex/Life continues to occupy the TV top spot.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: July 16th, 2021 1️⃣Sex/Life

2️⃣Virgin River

3️⃣Too Hot to Handle

4️⃣Atypical

5️⃣The Deceived

6️⃣Pokemon Journeys

7️⃣How to Become a Tyrant

8️⃣Once Upon a Crime

9️⃣Sophie: A Murder In West Cork

🔟CoComelon — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 16, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

50 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 16th, 2021

120 battements par minute (2017)

2 Weeks in Lagos (2020)

99 Songs (2021)

A Classic Horror Story (2021) N

A Few Good Men (1992)

A Perfect Fit (2021) N

Aelay (2021)

Ahaan (2021)

Big Momma’s House (2000)

C/O Kaadhal (2021)

Chicken Run (2000)

Crawl (2019)

Day of Destiny (2021)

Deep (2021) N

Desperado (1995)

Doob: No Bed of Roses (2017)

Epic Movie (2007)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) N

Good Boys (2019)

Guess Who (2005)

High Crimes (2002)

Indoo Ki Jawani (2020)

Kilometers and Kilometers (2020)

La ley de Herodes (1999)

Lift Like a Girl (2021)

Love (2020)

Madam Chief Minister (2020)

Mundina Nildana (2019)

My Amanda (2021) N

Nayattu (2021)

Of Fathers and Sons (2018)

One (2020)

Peppa Pig (Season 6)

Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi (2019)

Red (2021)

Rock the Kasbah (2015)

Rush (2013)

Rust Creek (2018)

Sarbath (2021)

Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015)

The Descent (2005)

The Duchess (2008)

The Guide to a Perfect Family (2021) N

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

The Stand-Up (2019)

The Tour (2016)

The Unknown Saint (2019)

Trust (2021)

Tuesdays & Fridays (2021)

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 16th, 2021

Beastars (Season 2) N

Horrid Henry (5 Seasons)

Johnny Test (Season 1) N

Never Have I Ever (Season 2) N

Ridley Jones (Season 1) N

Van Helsing (Season 5) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 16th, 2021

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (2021) N

Explained (Season 3) N

Heist (Season 1) N

Naomi Osaka (Limited Series) N

Outback Lockdown (Season 1)

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 16th, 2021

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in Sao Paulo (2021) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 16th, 2021

My Unorthodox Life (Season 1) N

