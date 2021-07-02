What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: July 2nd, 2021

It’s a busy start to July on Netflix UK with the addition of 71 new movies and TV shows in the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for July 2nd, 2021.

First of all, here are some of the past week’s top highlights:

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021) N

Director: Leigh Janiak

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Charlene Amoia

The first of a three-part trilogy coming to Netflix this July, Fear Street comes from the same mind, R.L. Stine, that brought the world Goosebumps.

For centuries the town of Shadyside has been plagued by horrific killings, committed by citizens who otherwise had been profoundly normal before their crimes. When a new murder spree rocks the town, teenagers from Shadyside High School connect the killings to a witch, who centuries ago cursed the town.

America: The Motion Picture (2021) N

Director: Matt Thompson

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Greer

The Americans love the tale of their revolution, so much so there’s an entire holiday to celebrate the occasion, but you’ve never heard the story of the American Revolution told quite like this.

The completely totally and historically accurate history of the United States and how the country came to be, including a chainsaw-wielding George Washington, Robocop, and beer-loving Samuel Adams.

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 5A) N

Seasons: 5 Episodes: 88

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure| Runtime: 23 minutes

Cast: Bryce Papenbrook, Erika Harlacher, Max Mittleman, Cristina Valenzuela, Erica. Mendez

Fans will have to wait a few more months before the arrival of the final 12 episodes of The Seven Deadly Sins anime, but at the very least the exciting first half of season 5 is finally available to stream.

Meliodas and the members of The Seven Deadly Sins continue the fight against the Demon King, as the war for the future of Brittania is waged between the forces of Heaven, humans, and hell.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: July 2nd, 2021

Fatherhood continues to prove itself as one of the most popular movies we’ve seen on Netflix UK this Summer. Meanwhile, Too Hot to Handle storms it’s way back to the very top of the TV list.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: July 2nd, 2021 1️⃣Too Hot to Handle

2️⃣Sweet Tooth

3️⃣Sex/Life

4️⃣Lupin

5️⃣Black Summer

6️⃣CoComelon

7️⃣RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars

8️⃣Seven Deadly Sins

9️⃣Heartland

🔟Workin' Moms — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 2, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

45 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 2nd, 2021

A Certain Magical Index: The Movie – The Miracle of Endymion (2013)

Akira (1988)

America: The Motion Picture (2021) N

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky (2013)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Code Red (2013)

Coming to America (1988)

Crash Pad (2017)

Criminal (2016)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Deranged (2020)

Dynasty Warriors (2021) N

E.T. the Extra-Terrestial (1982)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021) N

Fly Away Home (1996)

Haseen Dillruba (2021) N

Holiday on Mars (2020)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion (2019)

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

Jungle (2017)

Me Before You (2016)

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021) N

Mommy Issues (2021)

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2019)

Nacho Libre (2006)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Official Secrets (2019)

On the Job (2013)

One Piece Stampede (2019)

Prime Time (2021) N

Puss in Boots (2011)

RattleSnake – The Ahanna Story (2020)

Say I Do (2004)

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)

The 8th Night (2021) N

The Contract (2006)

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016)

The Missing (2003)

The Snow Queen (1995)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Voiceless (2020)

16 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 2nd, 2p2

Black Lightning (Season 4) N

Generation 56K (Season 1) N

L.A.’s Finest (Season 1)

Legend of Exorcism (Season 1)

Masameer County (Season 1)

Mortel (Season 2) N

My Hero Academia (Season 1)

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Part 1)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 1)

Somos. (Season 1) N

StarBeam (Season 4) N

The Daily Life of the Immortal King (Season 1)

The Serpent (Limited Series)

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 5) N

Winx Club (Season 3)

Young Royals (Season 1) N

2 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 2nd, 2021

Audible (2021) N

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 2nd, 2021

Big Timber (Season 1) N

Could You Survive? (Season 1)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below