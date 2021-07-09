What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: July 9th, 2021

There are lots of incredibly exciting movies and TV shows to choose from from Netflix UK’s 40 new additions. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for July 9th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Genre: Drama, Comedy | Runtime: 161 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley

The penultimate film to be directed by Quentin Tarantino, the veteran director once again plays with the chronology of history, making for yet another incredibly entertaining movie.

In the final years of Hollywood’s “Golden Age”, veteran television actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry. Meanwhile, Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski move in next door to Dalton and attract the attention of the Manson family.

Dogs (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Netflix returns for a second celebration of man’s best friend and the special relationship we have with our canine companions.

Midsommar (2019)

Director: Ari Aster

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 148 Minutes

Cast: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Vilhelm Blomgren, William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter

Ari Aster once again used his unique take on horror to supply us all with an incredibly creepy tale. Actress Florence Pugh once again proves how talented of an actress she is, and why she is fast becoming one of the most sought out actors in Hollywood.

In the wake of a tragic event, a woman travels with her boyfriend and his college buddies to a rural town in Sweden, celebrating the festival of Midsommar. The idyllic town is almost a vision of paradise at first, but the festival is home to a sinister and dark practice.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: July 9th, 2021

The Angry Birds Movie 2 outpaces Fear Street 1994 and Hobbs & Shaw for another week at the top. Meanwhile Too Hot to Handle drops down to second and is replaced by Sex/Life.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: July 9th, 2021 1️⃣Sex/Life

2️⃣Too Hot to Handle

3️⃣Sophie: A Murder In West Cork

4️⃣Pokemon Journeys

5️⃣The Serpent

6️⃣CoComelon

7️⃣Sweet Tooth

8️⃣RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars

9️⃣The Deceived

🔟L.A.'s Finest

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

24 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 9th, 2021

Awon Boyz (2019)

Back to Q82 (2017)

Clash (2020)

District 9 (2009)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) N

Finding Hubby (2020)

How I Became a Superhero (2021) N

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Last Summer (2021) N

Lethal Love (2021)

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) N

Mama Drama (2020)

Megamind (2010)

Midsommar (2019)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Split (2016)

Tango With Me (2010)

The Water Man (2021) N

The Young Offenders (2016)

Therapy (2020)

This Little Love Of Mine (2021)

Three Thieves (2019)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 9th, 2021

Atypical (Season 4) N

Biohackers (Season 2) N

How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1) N

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2) N

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) N

The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) N

The Mire (Season 2) N

The War Next-door (Season 1) N

Virgin River (Season 3) N

We the People (Season 1) N

You Are My Spring (Season 1) N

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 9th, 2021

Born to Be Wild (Season 1)

Cat People (Season 1) N

Dogs (Season 2) N

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (Limited Series) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 9th, 2021

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021) N

