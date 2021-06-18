What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: June 18th, 2021

It’s a busy mid-month week on Netflix UK with the addition of 51 new movies and TV shows to the library. This past week is also one of the busiest hauls of Netflix Originals in 2021. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for June 18th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

Director: Jim Jarmusch

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tom Waits, Steve Buscemi, Eszter Balint

If you’re looking for a fun, and bloody laugh this weekend then make sure to check out The Dead Don’t Die.

The sleepy and peaceful town of Centerville is turned into a bloody and gory battleground between the police, and the dead that are rising from their graves.

Fatherhood (2021) N

Director: Paul Weltz

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Hart, Paul Alexander Désiré, Rodney Alexandre, Christine Lan

A first for Kevin Hart, the veteran comedian takes on a much more serious role in Fatherhood, allowing Hart to showcase acting ability we’ve yet to see from his twenty year career.

When Matt’s wife unexpectedly dies after giving birth to their newborn baby girl, Maddy, Matt is thrust into a crash course on fatherhood and raises her as a single father.

Anger Management (2003)

Director: Peter Segal

Genre: Comedy| Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Adam Sandler, Marisa Tomei, Luis Guzman, Allen Covert

Take him or leave him, there’s no denying the sheer popularity of one Adam Sandler. And pairing him with Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson gave us plenty of. hilarious moments throughout Anger Management,

Pet clothing store employee Dave Buznik is sent to anger management after a misunderstaning on a flight. But when Dave begins the course, his agressive and unorthodox tutor Dr. Buddy Rydell wreaks havoc on Dave’s life.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: June 18th, 2021

In a surprising turn of events, Lucifer is unseated by Sweet Tooth. Meanwhile, Awake soars straight to the top of the movies list.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: June 18th, 2021 1️⃣Sweet Tooth

2️⃣Lucifer

3️⃣Friends

4️⃣Lupin

5️⃣CoComelon

6️⃣S.W.A.T.

7️⃣Hey Duggee

8️⃣Peppa Pig

9️⃣Rick and Morty

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

28 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 18th, 2021

A Family (2021) N

A Man For The Week End (2018)

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) N

Anger Management (2003)

Aziza (2019)

Besieged Bread (2015)

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Fan Girl (2020)

Fatherhood (2021) N

Jagame Thandhiram (2021) N

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

La diosa del asfalto (2020)

Mobile Suit Gundam I (1981)

Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow (1981)

Mobile Suit Gundam III:Encounters in Space (1982)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’a Counterattck (1988)

Ricardo O’Farrill Abrazo Genial (2016)

Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno (2014)

Rurouni Kenshin: Origins (2012)

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final (2021) N

Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends (2014)

Security (2021) N

Silver Skates (2020) N

Song One (2014)

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

The Devil Below (2021)

The Intruder (2019)

The Karate Kid (2010)

19 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 18th, 2021

Beyond Evil (1 Season)

Black Summer (Season 2) N

Elite (Season 4) N

Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel (1 Season) N

Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe (Season 1) N

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (Season 1) N

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (Season 1) N

Hospital Playlist (Season 2) N

Katla (Season 1) N

Let’s Eat (Season 1)

Love (Season 2) N

Power Rangers Dino Fury (Season 1)

Record of Ragnarok (Season 1) N

Rhyme Time Town (Season 1) N

So Not Worth It (Season 1) N

The Gift (Season 3) N

The Rational Life (Season 1) N

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1) N

Workin’ Moms (Seaon 5) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 18th, 2021