What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: June 25th, 2021

As June comes to a close, subscribers have lots to look forward to in July 2021. For now, subscribers can enjoy many of the 35 new titles added to Netflix UK this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for June 25th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Aquaman (2018)

Director: James Wan

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 143 Minutes

Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman

After many decades of being mocked, it took Jason Momoa to make Aquaman one of the most badass superheroes in the DC roster. At the time DC was suffering major fallout from a poor run of films, but Aquaman was the much-needed medication the sick franchise desperately needed.

Arthur Curry, better known as Aquaman, is the heir apparent to the ancient underwater kingdom of Atlantis. Initially refusing to accept what is his birthright, Arthur is left with no choice but to intervene with the affairs of Atlantis when his brother, King Orm, attempts to wage war on the surface. To stop his brother, Arthur must find the Trident of Atlan and ascend to the throne of Atlantis.

Too Hot to Handle (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 40 Minutes

Netflix returns with its steamiest show for a brand new season of sexy singles competing for the cash grand prize in exchange for not having sex. For a brief period the series will go head to head with ITV’s Love Island, so for fans of both the end of June just got even hotter.

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Daryl Hannah, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox

Inspired by the films he watched growing up, Tarantino crafted a beautiful homage to multiple genres, such as grindhouse, spaghetti western, samurai, blaxploitation, and martial arts.

After being left for dead at her wedding, and suspended in a coma by her former comrades, the Bride awakens. The former assassin begins her quest for revenge, with the ultimate goal of killing the group’s leader, Bill.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: June 25th, 2021

Wish Dragon is a big hit on Netflix UK, and Sweet Tooth continues another week at the top for TV.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: June 25th, 2021 1️⃣Sweet Tooth

2️⃣Lupin

3️⃣Workin' Moms

4️⃣Black Summer

5️⃣CoComelon

6️⃣Elite

7️⃣Lucifer

8️⃣Friends

9️⃣Katla

🔟Heartland — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 25, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

19 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 25th, 2021

Aquaman (2018)

Broken (2019)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Good Burger (1997)

Good on Paper (2021) N

Here Comes the Rain (2010)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Love Is a Story (2015)

O Vendedor de Sonhos (2016)

Osuofia in London (2003)

Osuofia in London 2 (2004)

Overcomer (2019)

Selfie (2014)

Selfie 69 (2016)

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

The Hatton Garden Job (2017)

The House of Flowers: The Movie (2021) N

The Seventh Day (2021)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 25th, 2021

Godzilla Singular Point (Season 1) N

Heartland (Season 14)

Jiva! (Season 1) N

Nevertheless (Season 1) N

Ray (Season 1) N

Sex/Life (Season 1) N

The A List (Season 2) N

The Naked Director (Season 2) N

5 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 25th, 2021

Crazy Delicious (Season 1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (Season 3) N

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 1) N

This Could Go Anywhere (Season 1)

Too Hot to Handle (Season 2) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 25th, 2021

Murder by the Coast (2021) N

Sisters on Track (2021) N

This Is Pop (Season 1) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!