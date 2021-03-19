What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: March 19th, 2021

There’s a lot of exciting new Originals to be enjoyed from the list of 35 new additions on Netflix UK this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for March 19th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

The Nun (2018)

Director: Corin Hardy

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Bonnie Aarons, Ingrid Bisu

In this era of Hollywood, everyone gets a prequel, including the malevolent force that is The Conjuring’s universe The Nun. Corin Hardy’s prequel had an outstanding performance at the box office, reaping in over $365 million worldwide.

In 1952 Romania, a mysterious and malevolent force is attacking the Nuns of Saint Cartha’s monastery. Sent to investigate is Father Burke and novice Nun Sister Irene. Upon arriving, none of them realize the horror that awaits them inside.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: | Runtime: 40 Minutes

2020 was one of the most challenging years in history for sport and was easily one of the most challenging years for the drivers and the constructors in Formula One. Season 3 gives us insight into life on and behind the grid as the team explores the consequences and of the global pandemic and how it affected a drama-filled season.

Zero Chill (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family | Runtime: 26-34 Minutes

Cast: Grace Beedie, Dakota Taylor, Doug Rao, Sarah-Jane Potts, Jade Ma

Netflix takes a second bite of the apple with its latest ice-skating drama Zero Chill. The streaming services’ last ice-skating drama, Spinning Out, failed to impress, but Zero Chill has done its job with entertaining younger subscribers.

Canadian 15-year-old twins Kayla and Mac both love the ice. Kayla is a figure skater and Mac an extremely talented Ice Hockey player. When Mac is offered a scholarship at a legendary Ice Hockey academy in the UK, Kayla’s life is upended when she and her family move across the Atlantic. Upset that her parents would put Mac’s ambitions before her own, Kayla must once again find her place on the rink and find her way out of the shadow of her brother.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: March 19th, 2021

Trial by Fire is able to outdo Jennifer Garner’s Yes Day for the movies. Once again Ginny & Georgia proves its popularity in the UK by topping the TV series list this week.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: March 19th, 2021 1️⃣Ginny & Georgia

2️⃣Behind Her Eyes

3️⃣The One

4️⃣The Bold Type

5️⃣Snowpiercer

6️⃣Paradise PD

7️⃣Last Chance U: Basketball

8️⃣Riverdale

9️⃣The Lost Pirate Kingdom

🔟RuPaul's Drag Race — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 19, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

17 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 19th, 2021

Blinded by the Light (2019)

Catch.er (2017)

Deadly Illusions (2021)

Fatale (2020)

Get the Goat (2021) N

Little (2019)

Molly’s Game (2017)

One Small Problem (2021) N

Simply Black (2021) N

Skylines (2020)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Nun (2018)

The Present (2020)

The Switch (2010)

The Yin Yang Master (2021) N

Who’s the Boss (2020)

Wonder Park (2019)

10 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 19th, 2021

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen (Season 1) N

Alien TV (Season 2) N

B: The Beginning (Season 2) N

Country Comfort (Season 1) N

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) N

My Way (Season 1)

Sky Rojo (Season 1) N

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) N

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) N

Zero Chill (Season 1) N

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 19th, 2021

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021) N

Leaving Neverland (Season 1)

Under Suspicion (Season 1) N

2 New Music Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 19th, 2021

Reframe THEATER EXPERIENCE with you (2020)

Wave of Cinema: 90’s Generation (2020)

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 19th, 2021

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021) N

RebellComedy: Stright Outta the Zoo (2021) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 19th, 2021

Black Ink Crew New York (Season 2)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!