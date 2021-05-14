What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: May 14th, 2021

It’s a steady week on Netflix UK this week with the addition of 39 new movies and TV shows. There are some extremely exciting new and returning Originals we know subscribers are going to love. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for May 14th, 2021.

First of all, here are this week’s top highlights:

The Woman in the Window (2021) N

Director: Joe Wright

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Jason Leigh

After numerous delays because of the global pandemic, Joe Wright’s The Woman in the Window has finally seen the light of day on Netflix. Expect to see The Woman in the Window to be one of the most popular Originals to arrive on Netflix this month.

Agoraphobic psychologist Dr. Anna Fox befriends one of her neighbors across the street but finds her life thrown into complete disarray when the woman goes missing, and Anna suspects foul play.

Castlevania (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 32

Genre: Action, Adventure, Horror | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Theo James, Adetokumboh M’Cormack

Powerhouse Animation really stepped up their game for the fourth and final season of Castlevania. The anime by Warren Ellis quickly became one of Netflix’s flagship animated Originals, so while fans will be sad to see the series come to an end will be glad to learn a new animated series taking place in the world of Castlevania is on the way in the near future.

Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades face a new threat as loyalists of Dracula seek to bring him back to life so he can carry on his war upon humanity.

Ma (2019)

Director: Tate Taylor

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, McKaley Miller, Corey Fogelmanis

Octavia Spencer is one the most versatile actresses in Hollywood, and her versatility was shown throughout Ma thanks to her wonderfully sinister performance.

A group of teens gets more than they bargained for when they befriend Sue Ann, a lonely lady from the neighborhood who lets them use her house for parties.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: May 14th, 2021

Unsurprisingly The Mitchells vs. The Machines goes another week at the top for movies. Meanwhile, Shadow and Bone have already been unseated by The Sons of Sam, but considering the latter is a true-crime docuseries it shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: May 14th, 2021 1️⃣The Sons of Sam

2️⃣Shadow and Bone

3️⃣Jupiter's Legacy

4️⃣El Inocente

5️⃣Cocomelon

6️⃣Hey Duggee

7️⃣The Circle

8️⃣Peppa Pig

9️⃣StartUp

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

24 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 14th, 2021

Brightburn (2019)

Cinema Bandi (2021)

Dance of the Forty One (2021) N

Deadly Switch (2019)

Dear Affy (2020)

Ferry (2021) N

I Am All Girls (2021) N

Illegal Woman (2020)

It Is Never Too Late (1956)

Jungle Beat: The Movie (2021) N

Ma (2019)

Money (1946)

Oxygen (2021) N

Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)

Shanty Town (1932)

Super Me (2021) N

Table Manners (2018)

The Hatton Garden Job (2018)

The Outlaw and His Wife (1918)

The Priest Who Knocked Out (1943)

The Song of the Red Flower (1919)

The Strange House (2020) N

The Woman in the Window (2021) N

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 14th, 2021

Castlevania (Season 4) N

Halston (Season 1) N

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 2) N

Mine (Season 1) N

Motherland (2 Seasons)

Move to Heaven (Season 1) N

The Heroic Legend of Arslan (Season 1)

The Mystic River (Season 1)

The Upshaws (Season 1) N

Upin&Ipin (Season 9)

Use For My Talent (Season 1)

2 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 14th, 2021

Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi (2020)

Money, Explained (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 14th, 2021

Haunted (Season 3) N

1 New Variety Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 14th, 2021

The Upshaws – The Afterparty (2021) N

