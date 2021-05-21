What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: May 21st, 2021

It’s an action-packed week of new additions for Netflix UK this week with 76 new movies and TV shows available to stream. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for May 21st, 2021.

First of all, here are this week’s top highlights:

Army of the Dead (2021) N

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Crime, Horror | Runtime: 148 Minutes

Cast: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Omari Hardwick

Zack Snyder’s comeback film since Justice League takes him back to his zombie roots as he takes on what is possibly one of the most fun horror films since the first Zombieland movie.

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

The Road to El Dorado (2000)

Director: Bibo Bergeron, Don Paul

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, Rosie Perez, Armand Assante, Edward James Olmos

Prior to Dreamworks going down the CGI route for its animation, the 90s and early 2000s was a completely underrated period for the Disney competitor. An Elton John soundtrack, a fun story, and a killer cast made for one incredible movie.

Miguel and Tulio, two con-men from Spain, accidentally stowaway on Hernan Cortes’ crusade to the new world. Upon escaping, the pair are only left with a horse and map to the fabled city of gold, El Dorado.

Jaws (1975)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Genre: Adventure, Thriller | Runtime: 124 Minutes

Cast: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton

What were you doing at the age of 29? If you were Steven Spielberg you were hard at work crafting one of the most iconic movies in Hollywood history.

A small seaside town is thrown into chaos when a giant killer shark begins hunting along the coast. It’s up to the local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old boat captain to hunt and slay the beast.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: May 21st, 2021

The Woman in the Window almost claims the top spot, but narrowly misses out to The Secret Life of Pets 2. Jupiter’s Legacy stakes its claim and ascends to the top of the most popular TV show list.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: May 21st, 2021 1️⃣Jupiter's Legacy

2️⃣StartUp

3️⃣Love, Death & Robots

4️⃣Motherland

5️⃣Shadow and Bone

6️⃣The Sons of Sam

7️⃣Halston

8️⃣Cocomelon

9️⃣Castlevania

🔟El incente — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 21, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

62 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 21st, 2021

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001)

678 (2009)

8 Mile (2002)

Ali G Indahouse (2002)

American Gangster (2007)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Army of the Dead (2021) N

Asmaa (2011)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Candyman (1992)

Cape Fear (1991)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Director’s Cut (1977)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey! (2009)

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (2015)

Dad’s Army (2016)

Dead Silence (2007)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Gladiator (2000)

Highlander (1986)

Hop (2011)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Jaws (1975)

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Les Misérables (2012)

Love or Money (2020)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)

Notting Hill (1999)

One Day (2011)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

R.I.P.D. (2013)

Safe House (2012)

Sardar Ka Grandson (2021) N

Second Act (2018)

Serenity (2005)

Shark Tale (2004)

Strain (2020)

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Doors (1991)

The Last Days (1998)

The Money Pit (1986)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps (2000)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Perfect Man (2005)

The Purge (2013)

The Purge Anarchy (2014)

The Road to El Dorado (2000)

Tremors (1990)

Twins (1988)

Wanted (2008)

Wild Child (2008)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 21st, 2021

Bakugan: Armored Alliance (Season 1)

Beyblade Burst Rise (Season 1)

Booba: Food Puzzle (Season 1)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) N

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2)

S.W.A.T. (Season 2)

Saints & Strangers (Season 1)

Special (Season 2) N

The Neighbor (Season 2) N

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) N

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 21st, 2021

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)

Creating an Army of the Dead (2021) N

Hating Peter Tatchell (2020)

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 21st, 2021

The Real Housewives of New York City (4 Seasons)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!