What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: May 28th, 2021

It’s a quiet end to the month on Netflix UK, but there are some incredibly exciting new titles from the 24 new additions this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for May 28th, 2021.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

Director: Jon Watts

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 129 Minutes

Cast: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya

With some of MCU’s key players out of the picture, the future of the world’s largest cinematic universe rests in the hands of Spider-Man.

After defeating Thanos and returning the world back to normal, Peter Parker aka Spider-Man returns to Midtown High. Struggling with the weight of responsibility and expectation thrust upon his young shoulders, Peter seeks help in the form of Mysterio, an enigmatic new hero fighting elemental monsters across Europe.

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021) N

Director: Letizia Lamartire

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport | Runtime: 91 Minutes

Cast: Andrea Arcangeli, Valentina Bellè, Thomas Trabacchi, Andrea Pennacchi, Antonio Zavatteri

The regular football season may be over, and the Euros just around the corner but that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of football content. One for the footie fans, explore the journey of the legendary Italian footballer Roberto Baggio.

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail tells the tale of Roberto Baggio, one of the greatest footballers to grace the beautiful game. One of Italy’s best-ever footballers, the life of Roberto Baggio is explored from his humble beginnings in Caldogno to playing for his national team in the World Cup.

Lucifer (Season 5B) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 83

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 42 Minutes

Cast: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside

Luci fans will not only be delighted with the arrival of the second half of the fifth season but will also be incredibly excited to learn that after years of waiting the first three seasons of Lucifer will be arriving on Netflix soon.

With the arrival of his father, God, Lucifer’s relationship with his dysfunctional family is on display for everyone to see.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: May 28th, 2021

We’re very surprised to see that Army of the Dead failed to take the movie’s top spot this week. However, this continues the great run The Woman in the Window is having right now.

Meanwhile, Jupiter’s Legacy continues its stay at the top for another week.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: May 28th, 2021 1️⃣Jupiter's Legacy

2️⃣Motherland

3️⃣SWAT

4️⃣JW Camp Cretaceous

5️⃣StartUp

6️⃣Cocomelon

7️⃣Friends

8️⃣Hey Duggee

9️⃣Love, Death and Robots

Halston

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 28th, 2021

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2021)

A Place in the Stars (2014)

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021) N

Blue Miracle (2021) N

Dog Gone Trouble (2021) N

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Gatao – The Last Stray (2021)

Ghost Lab (2021) N

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios (2020)

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

The Day I Lost My Shadow (2018)

The Hatton Garden Job (2017)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 28th, 2021

Black Space (Season 1) N

Close Enough (Season 2) N

Eden (Season 1) N

Lucifer (Season 5B) N

Mad for Each Other (Season 1) N

Master of None (Season 3) N

Ragnarok (Season 2) N

The Kominsky Method (Season 3) N

World of Honor (Season 1)

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 28th, 2021

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (2021) N

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Limited Series) N

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 (Season 2)

