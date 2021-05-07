What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: May 7th, 2021

It’s another busy start to a new month on Netflix UK with the addition of 73 new movies and TV shows to the library. There are some great gems added this week, along with plenty of Polish titles if you enjoy movies from the Eastern European country. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week & the tops 10s for May 7th, 2021.

First of all, here are this week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Men In Black: International (2019)

Director: F. Gary Gray

Genre: Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall

Off the back of the success of Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth, and Thompson were paired up together for another action-adventure comedy. Out of the four Men in Black movies, this is the first without Will Smith as Agent J.

The Men in Black have faced threats from all over the galaxy, but they must tackle one of their biggest threats to date; a mole within the organization.

School of Rock (2003)

Director: Richard Linklater

Genre: Comedy, Music | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Jack Black, Mike White, Joan Cusack, Miranda Cosgrove, Sarah Silverman

A 2000s classic, Jack Black is at his absolute best when he has a guitar in hand and ready to rock.

When Dewy Finn is kicked out of his rock band, he takes up a job as a substitute teacher for a preppy and uptight private elementary school. Discovering that some of the students have hidden talents for music, Dewy turns his class into his very own rock band.

Baby Driver (2017)

Director: Edgar Wright

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 113 Minutes

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, Eiza González, Lily James, Jamie Foxx

Even without the escapades of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, Edgar Wright sure knows how to make extremely entertaining movies. A gem of 2017, Baby Driver easily has one of the best soundtracks of any high-octane crime drama.

Getaway driver Baby matches the music to the job and executes his getaways with unparalleled skill. Knowing he’s not in it for the long haul, Baby is saving up money to get away himself. But when he falls in love with the beautiful waitress Debora his life becomes a little more complicated. With Debora in danger thanks to the crews’ violent tendencies, Baby must complete one last job and get the hell out of dodge.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: May 7th, 2021

Things Heard & Seen manages to inch its way past The Mitchels vs. The Machines to take the number one movie spot. As for Shadow & Bone, it has managed to claw the top spot away from the reality series The Circle.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: May 7th, 2021 1️⃣Shadow and Bone

2️⃣The Circle

3️⃣Cocomelon

4️⃣El inocente

5️⃣Ginnu & Georgia

6️⃣Hey Duggee

7️⃣Peppa Pig

8️⃣Paw Patrol

9️⃣Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

59 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 7th, 2021

7 Emotions (2018)

A Long Way Down (2014)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Anatomy of Evil (2015)

And Tomorrow the Entire World (2020) N

August Sky – 63 Days of Glory (2013)

Autsajder (2018)

Baby Driver (2017)

Bad Luck Good Love (2018)

Belly (1998)

Black Mercedes (2019)

Black Thursday (2011)

Blindness (2016)

Breakfast in Bed (2010)

Clergy (2018)

Damaged (2015)

Daughters Of (2020)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Exterminator: Read to Roll (2018)

Father (2015)

First Sunday (2008)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies – Theatre Play (1999)

Joy in the World (2016)

Jupiter’s Legacy (Volume 1) N

Life Must Go On (2015)

Men in Black: International (2019)

Milestone (2021) N

Mister T. (2019)

Monster (2021) N

Na Uklady Nie Ma Rady (2017)

Premonition (2007)

Prosta historia o morderstwie (2016)

Red Tails (2012)

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)

School of Rock (2003)

Servants of War (2019)

Smoleńsk (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Tamara Drewe (2010)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Choice (2016)

The Fifth Season of the Year (2012)

The Fighter (2019)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Legions (2019)

The Lure (2015)

The Messenger (2020)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

The Top Floor (2012)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

Tips for Cheating (2016)

Totem (2017)

Viva Belarus (2012)

Wild Things (1998)

7 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 7th, 2021

Colony (Season 3)

Giant Jack (Season 2) N

Girl From Nowhere (Season 2) N

Miniforce: Super Dino Power (Season 1)

Selena: The Series (Part 2) N

StartUp (Season 2)

Upin&Ipin (Season 8)

3 New Documentary and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 7th, 2021

Prince Philip: An Extraordinary Life (2021)

Unrest (2017)

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Limited Series) N

3 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 7th, 2021

Below Deck (Season 4)

Lava Ka Dhaava (Season 1) N

Win the Wilderness (Season 1)

1 New Variety Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 7th, 2021

The Circle – The Afterparty (2021) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week?