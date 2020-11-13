What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: November 13th, 2020

It’s a much quieter week on Netflix UK with the addition of only 28 new movies and tv series on the UK library. Despite the lack of quantity, there’s still enough quality to keep you busy in the week ahead. Here’s what’s new, and most popular on Netflix this week for November 13th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) N

Director: David E. Talbert

Genre: Family, Fantasy, Musical | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose, Madalen Mills

Musicals and Christmas go hand in hand, and Netflix may just have released a future Christmas classic as an Original. Jingle Jangle will put a spring in your step this holiday season with an excellent soundtrack, cast, and story.

In the snowy town of Cobbleton, there lives an eccentric toymaker, Jeronicus Jangle, whose marvelous creations are filled with whimsy and wonder. But after the betrayal at the hands of his protegee, Jeronicus becomes withdrawn. Down on his luck, it’s up to his adventurous and bright young granddaughter and a magical invention to save Christmas.

Dash & Lily (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 23-27 Minutes

Cast: Austin Abrams, Dante Brown, Midori Francis, Troy Iwata, Agneeta Thacker

A holiday-rom-com that we know has already been especially popular with teen subscribers. We’re expecting to see Dash & Lily as one of the most-watched Originals on Netflix this Christmas.

Unlucky in love teenager, Lily, leave a red notebook on the shelf of her favorite bookshop. The book contains a dare, and Lily awaits the right guy to accept her challange. When Dash finds the notebook and accepts her challenge, the pair begin a scavenger hunt that takes them across Manhattan. With each passing dare, the pair begin to fall in love with each other, but will their chemistry on the pages be the same in person?

The Liberator (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Animation, Action, Drama | Runtime: 45-56 Minutes

Cast: Bradley James, Martin Sensmeier, Jose Miguel Vasquez, Ross Anderson, Billy Breed

On a week that we mourn and celebrate the lives of the men that sacrificed theirs so we have the freedoms we enjoy today, it was only right for The Liberator to arrive on Remembrance Day.

U.S Army officer Felix Sparks and his fellow soldiers of the 157th Infantry Regiment fight alongside the Allied forces in Italy for five hundred days.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: November 13th, 2020

Both, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Queen’s Gambit dominated the past week’s top spots on Netflix UK.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: November 13th, 2020 1️⃣The Queen's Gambit

2️⃣Trial 4

3️⃣Dash & Lily

4️⃣Sister, Sister

5️⃣Modern Family

6️⃣The Liberator

7️⃣The End of the F***ing World

8️⃣The Crown

9️⃣Cocomelon

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

11 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 13th, 2020

A Very Special Love (2008)

First Love (2018)

Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti (2020)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) N

Ludo (2020) N

Office Uprising (2018)

Scandal in Sorrento (1955)

Surrounded (2018)

The Life Ahead (2020) N

The Sign of Venus (1955)

What We Wanted (2020) N

12 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 13th, 2020

40 and Single (Season 1)

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’House of Fun (Season 1) N

Dash & Lily (Season 1) N

Ethos (Season 1) N

Giant Jack (Season 1) N

Girlfriends (8 Seasons)

Graceful Friends (Season 1)

Masameer Classics (Season 3)

The Liberator (Season 1) N

The Minions of Midas (Limited Series) N

The Nokdu Flower (Season 1)

Undercover (Season 2) N

4 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 13th, 2020

A Lion in the House (Limited Series)

The Beginning of Life 2: Outside (2020)

We Are All for the Fatherland (1979)

Trial 4 (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 13th, 2020

A Queen Is Born (Season 1) N

