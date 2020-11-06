What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: November 6th, 2020

The start of the new month has brought a great number of new additions to the UK library this week. With over 80 new movies and TV series to choose from, there’s a little something for everyone on Netflix UK this week.

First of all, here are this week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Director: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry

One of the best films of 2018, and arguably one of the greatest animated movies of all time, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse is available to stream on Netflix in 4K!

After the death of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, New York City is left without a hero. But when Miles is bitten by a radioactive spider, he develops spider-like superpowers too. Miles finds a mentor in an unlikely source, a Peter Parker from another universe. When more Spider-Men begin to appear, it’s up to Miles and the others to save reality from destruction.

Modern Family (8 Seasons)

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 188

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson

There are still three more seasons to go of Modern Family to arrive on Netflix, but for now, you have almost 200 episodes of award-winning ABC comedy.

Three families, all extremely different but nevertheless related rely upon each other to deal with their quirky lives, the trials of parenthood, and adolescence.

The End of The F***ing World (2 Seasons)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Jessica Barden, Alex Lawther, Steve Oram, Christine Bottomley, Naomi Ackie

As one of the most popular dark-comedies from Channel 4 in years, it comes as no surprise that UK subscribers have been demanding to see the second season. It only took a year, but subscribers can stream all 16 episodes of The End of the F***ing World right now.

17-year-old James is a self-proclaimed psychopath, and targets the new girl, Alyssa, as his first target to kill. Hoping to find adventure in her mundane life and to find her father, Alyssa convinces James to run away with her.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: November 6th, 2020

The Queen’s Gambit and Holidate claims the Netflix UK top spots for the week.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: November 6th, 2020 1️⃣The Queen's Gambit

2️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

3️⃣Barbarian

4️⃣Emily in Paris

5️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

6️⃣Modern Family

7️⃣Unsolved Mysteries

8️⃣The Alienist

9️⃣Gigantosaurus

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

55 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 6th, 2020

A Christmas Special: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (2016)

A New York Christmas Wedding (2020)

A Perfect Christmas List (2014)

Afronta! Facing It! (2017)

Alone/Together (2019)

As Good as it Gets (1997)

Assassination Nation (2018)

Bewitched (2005)

Blended (2014)

Christmas Break-In (2019)

Christmas Land (2015)

Christmas Made to Order (2018)

Christmas Wonderland (2018)

Citation (2020) N

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Fatal Deceit (2019)

Ghosts of War (2020)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Human Nature (2019)

Kindred Spirits (2019)

LEGO City Spaced Out (2019)

LEGO City Where Racens Crow (2019)

Lineage of Lies (2019)

Midnight at the Magnolia (2020)

Miss India (2020)

Monty Python’s And Now for Something Completely Different (1971)

Mother (2020) N

Music and Lyrics (2007)

My Christmas Inn (2018)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

New York Minute (2004)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

One More Try (2012)

Operation Christmas Drop (2020) N

Poisonous Protege (2019)

Police Academy (1984)

Rango (2011)

Richie Rich (1994)

Seven Pounds (2008)

So Undercover (2012)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime (2014)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Good Detective (1 Season)

The Late Bloomer (2016)

The Model Murders (2019)

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

The Song of Names (2019)

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020) N

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie (2004)

War (2007)

We’re the Millers (2013)

Wheels of Fortune (2020)

White Boy Rick (2018)

Who You Think I Am (2019)

20 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 6th, 2020

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts (Season 2)

Can You Hear Me? (Season 2) N

Dawson’s Creek (6 Seasons)

Kid-E-Cats (Season 1)

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar (Season 1)

LEGO Ninjago (Season 2)

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitsu (Season 9)

LEGO: City 2017 (Season 1)

LEGO: City Adventures (Season 1)

Line of Duty (1 Season)

Love & Anarchy (Season 1) N

Modern Family (8 Seasons)

Paranormal (Season 1) N

Sister Sister (6 Seasons)

Swedish Dicks (2 Seasons)

The End of the F***ing World (Season 2)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)

Voice (Season 2)

When Calls the Heart (Season 6)

Wrong Kind of Black (1 Season)

4 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 6th, 2020

Evelyn (2019)

I’m No Longer Here (2020) N

The Beginning of Life (2016)

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 6th, 2020

Country Ever After (Season 1) N

Zumbo’s Just Desserts (Season 1)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 6th, 2020

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (2020) N

What are you excited to watch on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!