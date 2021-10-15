What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: October 15th, 2021

It’s been an extremely busy mid-October for Netflix UK with the addition of 70 new movies and TV shows to the library. There’s a little something for everyone to enjoy this week, with plenty to be binged this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for October 15th, 2021

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Shazam! (2019)

Director: David F. Sandberg

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 132 minutes

Cast: Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody

Shazam! was the much-needed comedic breath of fresh air that a dark and gritty DC film universe had really struggled to connect with the fans and critics.

After losing his mother as a young child, Billy Batson has been jumping from home to home, struggling to find his place in the world. When the ancient magical being Shazam grants him the powers to become a superhero, Billy, still a child at heart must learn what it means to be a superhero and what it means to have a family when he moves in with the Vasquez family and their five orphaned children.

The Forgotten Battle (2021) N

Director: Matthijs van Heijningen Jr.

Genre: Drama, History, War | Runtime: 124 Minutes

Cast: Gijs Blom, Jamie Flatters, Susan Radder, Jan Bijvoet, Tom Felton

World War 2 is not only immortalized through history books but also on film and television. Not only do the films offer a source of entertainment, but can often be an educator to periods or instances of our history not commonly known, such as the Battle of the Scheldt. One of the most important fights of world war 2, sadly the bravery and sacrifice of those who took part in the Battle of the Scheldt have taken a back seat to battles that took place on D-Day, the Battle of the Bulge or Operation Market Garden.

Told through the perspective of three different participators of the Battle of the Scheldt, a Dutch axis pilot, a British air pilot, and a female resistance fighter from Zeeland.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Director: Sam Raimi

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 139 Minutes

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Topher Grace, Thomas Haden Church, James Franco

Upon reflection Spider-Man 3 is a much funnier film than intended, which you can thank the internet for pointing out. However, it’s more than enjoyable for any comic book or Spider-Man fan who just wants a couple of hours to shut their brain off to.

When a mysterious symbiotic entity from another world crash lands on Earth, it bonds to Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. But when the strange entity begins to change Peter, and new villains arise, Peter must once again rediscover what it means to be your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: October 15th, 2021

The Guilty and Squid Game retain their places at the top of the most popular lists on Netflix UK this week.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: October 15th, 2021 1️⃣Squid Game

2️⃣Maid

3️⃣Sex Education

4️⃣Paw Patrol

5️⃣Kastanjemanden

6️⃣Midnight Mass

7️⃣Modern Family

8️⃣On My Block

9️⃣The Baby-Sitters Club

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

45 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 15th, 2021

3000 Nights (2015)

A Drowning Man (2018)

A World Without (2021) N

Ave Maria (2015)

Belgian Rhapsody (2014)

Bonboné (2017)

Bright: Samurai Soul (2021) N

Chronicle of a Disappearance (1996)

Condom Lead (2013)

Divine Intervention (2002)

Fever Dream (2021) N

Find the Lady (1976)

Frontiers of Dreams and Fears (2001)

Giraffada (2013)

Gone (2020)

Kapitein Rob (2007)

Lee & Cindy C (2015)

Like Twenty Impossibles (2003)

Little Crumb (1999)

Maradona’s Legs (2019)

Mars at Sunrise (2014)

Mira (1971)

Monk Comes Down the Mountain (2015)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Operation Hyacinth (2021) N

Peter Bell 2: The Hunt for the Czar Crown (2003)

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (2021) N

Shazam! (2019)

Slashers (2001)

Sonny Boy (2011)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Crossing (2017)

The Forgotten Battle (2021) N

The Four of Us (2021) N

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

The Sacrament (1989)

The Seventh Heaven (1993)

The Trip (2021) N

The Van Paemel Family (1986)

Unfaithful (2002)

Violet Evergarden: The Movie (2020)

Wait Until Spring, Bandini (1989)

What Happens in Vegas (2008)

Xenos (2014)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 15th, 2021

Another Life (Season 2) N

Blue Period (Season 1) N

CoComelon (Season 4)

Japan Sinks: People of Hope (Season 1)

Karma’s World (Season 1) N

Little Things (Season 4) N

Mighty Express (Season 5) N

My Name (Season 1) N

Reflection of You (Season 1) N

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 2) N

The King’s Affection (Season 1) N

You (Season 3) N

12 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 15th, 2021

3 Logical Exits (2020)

A Man Returned (2017)

A World Not Ours (2012)

Behind the Players (2012)

Children of Shatila (1998)

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (2021) N

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (2021) N

The Atom: A Love Affair (2020)

The Divide (2015)

The Magic of the Diary of Anne Frank (2015)

I AM A KILLER: RELEASED (Season 1)

The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 15th, 2021

One Night in Paris (2021) N

