What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: October 16th, 2020

It’s a busy week on Netflix UK with 47 new additions to the library. With plenty of new exciting Originals, there’s not a chance you’ll be bored this weekend. Here’s what’s new and most popular on Netflix UK this week for October 16th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) N

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Genre: Drama, History, Thriller | Runtime: 129 Minutes

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, John Caroll Lynch

Based on the real-life story of the Chicago Seven; a group of defendants who were charged by the federal government for their involvement in the anti-Vietnam War and countercultural protests that took place at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

Star Trek Discovery (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 42 (New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Emily Coutts

Exciting new episodes of Star Trek Discovery will be available to stream on Netflix UK weekly.

Set ten years before the adventures of Kirk, Spock, and the Starship Enterprise, the USS Discovery was sent to discover new worlds and learn the mysteries of the universe.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Director: Yarrow Cheney, Scott Mosier

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family | Runtime: 85 Minutes

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Seely, Rashida Jones, Pharrell Williams, Triston O’Hare

Brought to you by the same team behind Despicable Me, you can get into the Christmas spirit early with a watch of The Grinch this weekend.

Each year the Who’s in Whoville celebrate the holiday season with Jubilant and over the top joy, with Who Girls and Who Boys that can’t wait to play with new toys. While The Grinch who stands tall at the top of Mount Crumpet hates the noise from Who jovial trumpets. With a sneer and smile, he sets a plan for a while. Donning the red and donning the white, the Who’s of Whoville will get a Christmas fright. As the Grinch goes about his evil business, this is how he the Grinch stole Christmas.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: October 16th, 2020

Hubie Halloween claims the number one spot for the week!

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: October 16th, 2020 1️⃣Emily in Paris

2️⃣Ratched

3️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

4️⃣The Fall

5️⃣Gogglebox

6️⃣Schitt's Creek

7️⃣To the Lake

8️⃣Mr Bean The Animated Series

9️⃣The Haunting of Hill House

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

25 New Movies on Netflix UK This Week: October 16th, 2020

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020) N

A Choo (2020)

Babylon (1980)

Centurion (2010)

Dil (1990)

Disco Dancer (1982)

Disconnect (2018)

Doom (2005)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

El-Khawaga’s Dilemma (2018)

Fida (2004)

House of the Witch (2017)

Hunterrr (2015)

I Am Vengeance: Retalition (2020)

Kartini: Princess of Java (2017)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Love Like the Falling Rain (2020) N

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (2020) N

Overlord (2018)

Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

Saving Sally (2016)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Eve (2018)

The legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) N

16 New TV Series on Netflix UK: October 16th, 2020

3 Non-Blondes (2 Seasons)

Bureau of Magical Things (Season 1)

Fireman Sam (4 Seasons)

Grand Army (Season 1) N

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 3) N

La Revolution (Season 1) N

Masameer Classics (2 Seasons)

Polly Pocket (Season 1)

Power Rangers Beast Morphehrs (2 Seasons)

Pup Academy (2 Seasons)

Social Distance (Season 1) N

Someone Has to Die (Limited Series) N

Star Trek: Discovery (Season 3) N

Tattoo Fixers (3 Seasons)

Teachers (4 Seasons)

The Last Kids on Earth (Book 3) N

5 New Documentaries and Docuseries on Netflix UK This Week: October 16th, 2020

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020) N

Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. (2018)

Rooting for Roona (2020) N

The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo (2020) N

Time Is Illmatic (2014)

2 New Reality Series on Netflix UK This Week: October 16th, 2020

Dream Home Makeover (Season 1) N

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Season 1) N

