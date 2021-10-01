What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: October 1st, 2021

The past week has seen one extremely busy time for Netflix UK with the addition of 120 movies and TV shows to the library. You won’t be short on any content to binge this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for October 1st, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Fight Club (1999)

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 139 Minutes

Cast: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Meat Loaf, Zach Grenier, Richmond Arquette

The first rule of Fight Club is you don’t talk about Fight Club. That is all.

An insomniac office worker with a boring and materialistic life meets the charismatic Tyler Durden, and together they create an underground Fight Club that evolves into a revolutionary movement.

No One Gets Out Alive (2021) N

Director: Santiago Menghini

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 85 Minutes

Cast: Phil Robertson, Joana Borja, Victoria Alcock, Cristina Rodlo, Jose Palma

With the arrival of October, it’s now officially spooky season, and we begin the countdown to Halloween! Kickstarting some of Netflix’s horror content this season is Santiago Menghini’s No One Gets Out Alive.

An immigrant in search of the American dream who, after being forced to take a room in a boarding house, finds herself in a nightmare she can’t escape.

Spider-Man (2002)

Director: Sam Raimi

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 121 Minutes

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Willem Dafoe, James Franco, J.K. Simmons

Before we had the MCU it was Fox and Sony leading the charge for Superhero movies. If it wasn’t for the success of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man there’s a great chance we wouldn’t have the superhero movies and franchises of today.

Peter Parker, bitten by a genetically mutated spider, gains spider-like abilities and uses his newfound power to fight crime on the streets of New York.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: October 1st, 2021

Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel takes the top spot for the week, meanwhile, the worldwide phenomenon Squid Game has stormed its way to the top of the UK tv list.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: October 1st, 2021 1️⃣Squid Game

2️⃣Sex Education

3️⃣Midnight Mass

4️⃣Monsters Inside: 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

5️⃣Good Girls

6️⃣Clickbait

7️⃣Ganglands

8️⃣Lucifer

9️⃣Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father

🔟CoComelon — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 1, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

76 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 1st, 2021

27 Steps of May (2018)

Addams Family Values (1993)

All She Wrote (2018)

Anatomy (2000)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Body of Lies (2008)

Carlito’s Way (1993)

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

Clueless (1995)

Company of Heroes (2013)

Contagion (2011)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Diana: The Musical (2021) N

Due Date (2010)

Effie Gray (2014)

Eternal Summer (2006)

Fight Club (1999)

Forever Rich (2021) N

Freedom Writers (2007)

Friendzone (2021) N

Frontliner (2020)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012)

Halloween (1978)

Halloween 2 (1981)

Halloween 3: Season of the Witch (1982)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Heat (1995)

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

Inside I’m Dancing (2004)

Inside Job (2010)

Jumper (2008)

Knight and Day (2010)

Knowing (2009)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

LOL (2012)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Love You to Death (2019)

Marley & Me (2008)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

No One Gets Out Alive (2021) N

No Strings Attached (2011)

Nowhere to Run (1993)

Office Christmas Party (2016)

Pain & Gain (2013)

Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun (2019)

Queen & Slim (2019)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scary Movie (2000)

Scary Movie 3 (2003)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Shutter Island (2010)

Sinister 2 (2015)

Smaller and Smaller Circles (2017)

Sounds Like Love (2021) N

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Swallow (2021) N

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Guilty (2021) N

The Haunting (1999)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

The Rise and Fall of a White Collar Hooligan (2012)

The Rite (2011)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021) N

The Terminal (2004)

The Town (2010)

Them That Follow (2019)

Till Death (2021)

Vantage Point (2008)

What’s Your Number (2011)

15 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 1st, 2021

Baki Hanma (Season 1) N

Creeped Out (2 Seasons)

El Cartel (Season 1)

El Cartel 2 (Season 1)

Killer Women with Piers Morgan (Season 2)

Love 101 (Season 2) N

Luna Park (Season 1) N

Maid (Limited Series) N

Modern Family (9 Seasons)

Oats Studios (1 Season)

Scaredy Cats (Season 1)

Seinfeld (9 Seasons)

The Chesnut Man (Season 1) N

The Crowned Clown (Season 1)

The Mafia Dolls (Season 2) N

15 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 1st, 2021

Borley Rectory (2017)

Clouds Are Not Spheres (1995)

Diana, Princess of Wales: A Celebration of Life

Edis Starlight (2021)

I, Superbiker (2011)

I, Superbiker 2: The Showdown (2012)

John Lennon: Love Is All You Need (2010)

Mantovani – The King of Strings (2014)

Rock and Roll’s Greatest Failure: Otway the Movie (2013)

Serendip (2019)

The Colours of Infinity (1995)

The Phantom (2021)

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Season 1) N

Franco: The Brutal Truth about Spain’s Dictator (Season 1)

Meateater (Season 5) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 1st, 2021

Dinner Date (3 Seasons)

Paik’s Spirit (Season 1)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!