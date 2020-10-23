What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: October 23rd, 2020

It’s been a busy week on Netflix UK with the addition of 72 new movies and TV series added to the library. There’s a little something for everyone this week, with plenty to enjoy curled up on the sofa with the family. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for October 23rd, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Over the Moon (2020) N

Director: Glen Keane, John Kahrs

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Ken Jeong, Sandra Oh, Phillipa Soo, Kimiko Glenn, John Cho

Netflix’s journey into children’s animation continues with the wonderfully animated Over the Moon. Directing the potential Oscar-nominee is Glen Keane, a veteran of animation, and was a key animator in some of Disney’s greatest works of the 80s and 90s.

Enamored by the story of the legendary moon goddess that’s trapped on the moon, teenager Fei Fei builds her own rocketship in an attempt to meet her. With her trusty pet Rabbit and the stowaway Chin, they find a beautiful mythical world, and the search for the goddess begins.

Barbarians (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 41-51 Minutes

Cast: Gaetano Aronica, Bence Ferenczi, Jeanne Goursaud, Tibor Milos Krisko, Jeremy Miliker

There’s a bountiful number of stories told from the perspective of the Romans, but Barbarians offers a new perspective, told from the Germanic tribes that defended their home.

The historical-drama takes place in the year 9 A.D, during the Roman Imperial campaign of Germania. Three Roman legions and its auxiliaries are led by Publius Quinctilius Varus, while Arminius, a Germanic Chieftain educated in roman military tactics, unites the Germanic tribes against their Southern invaders. Moving against the Roman legions before they strike, Araminius leads the Germanic tribes in a devasting ambush that would alter the course of history forever.

Apollo 13 (1995)

Director: Ron Howard

Genre: Adventure, Drama, History | Runtime: 140 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon, Gary Sinise, Ed Harris

Academy Award winner for Best Sound and Best Film Editing, Apollo 13 was easily one of the best historical dramas of the 90s.

When the Apollo 13 mission to the moon results in an imminent catastrophe, it’s up to NASA to get the astronauts back home to Earth safely.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: October 23rd, 2020

Despite Rampage’s run at the top through the week, The Grinch clinches the number one spot for movies. As for The Haunting of Bly Manor, it’s dominance of the TV series top spot for the past two weeks continued.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: October 23rd, 2020 1️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

2️⃣Emily in Paris

3️⃣Ratched

4️⃣The Haunting of Hill House

5️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

6️⃣The Bureau of Magical Things

7️⃣Unsolved Mysteries

8️⃣Schitt's Creek

9️⃣To the Lake

🔟Dream Home Makeover — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 23, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

55 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 23rd, 2020

About Time (2013)

Ajb Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

American Gangster (2007)

American Reunion (2012)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Beirut Oh Beirut (1975)

Bosta (2005)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Cadaver (2020) N

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)

Doomsday (2008)

Exes Baggage (2018)

Father Figures (2017)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Game Night (2018)

Ghadi (2013)

Heritages (2014)

Honey 2 (2011)

John Henry (2020)

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Listen (2017)

Lucy (2014)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Notting Hill (1999)

Out of Life (1991)

Over the Moon (2020) N

Panoptic (2017)

Rampage (2018)

Ready Player One (2018)

Rebecca (2020) N

Savages (2012)

Taxi Ballad (2012)

The 15:17 to Paris (2018)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

The Hows of Us (2018)

The Kite (2003)

The Little Wars (1982)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (2020) N

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Purge Anarchy (2014)

This Is 40 (2012)

Under the Bombs (2007)

West Beirut (1999)

What Did I Mess (2018)

Whispers (1980)

Wild Child (2008)

Wonder Wheel (2017)

Zozo (2005)

11 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 23rd, 2020

Barbarians (Season 1) N

Doctor John (1 Season)

Dr. Romantic (Season 2)

Enemigo Intimo (Season 2)

Hot Stove League (Season 1)

Start-Up (Season 1) N

Stolen Away (Season 1) N

The Alienist (Season 2) N

The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series) N

VIP (Season 1)

You Me Her (Season 5) N

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 23rd, 2020

Bending the Arc (2017)

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2020)

Move (Season 1) N

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 23rd, 2020

Interior Design Masters (Season 1)

1 New Talk Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 23rd, 2020

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 3) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!