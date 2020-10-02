What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: October 2nd, 2020

It’s the start of the Spookiest month of the year, and with it, a total of 101 new treats are available for you to stream. Here’s what’s new and most popular on Netflix UK this week for October 2nd, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Emily in Paris (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Bruno Gouery, Frédéric Anscombre, Samuel Arnold

Sex and the City creator Darren Star has his sights set firmly on Paris with Netflix’s latest fish-out-of-water comedy series.

Emily, a young woman from the American mid-west, gets her dream job when a marketing firm in Paris hires her. Brought in to provide an American’s perspective on their approach, it’s not long before cultures clash.

The Conjuring (2013)

Director: James Wan

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ron Livingston, Lili Taylor, Shanley Caswell

The film that kickstarted the start of an expanded horror universe, The Conjuring has since gone on to become one of the most profitable horror movie franchises in cinema history.

Demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren are contacted by the Perron family after coming into contact with a strange malevolent spirit that haunts their Rhode Island home. After discovering the tragic and deadly past of the house, the lives of the Perron family are in danger and the Warren’s must put their own lives on the line to stop the wicked spirit.

The Expanse (2 Seasons) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 23

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo

Easily the most surprising new addition to the UK library is the return of the former Original series The Expanse. The series left Netflix UK two years ago and has since continued on Amazon Prime as an Original. The first two seasons of The Expanse that was seen on Netflix are now, once again, available to stream.

In the near future, Humanity has successfully colonized the solar system. But when class divisions give way to a rebellious uprising in the colonies of an asteroid belt, it’s up to a detective, a first officer, and a UN official to uncover a conspiracy that threatens the colony.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: October 2nd, 2020

Enola Holmes and Ratched have dominated the past week on Netflix UK.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: October 2nd, 2020 1️⃣Ratched

2️⃣Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father

3️⃣The Fall

4️⃣Gogglebox

5️⃣Criminal: UK

6️⃣Schitt's Creek

7️⃣Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

8️⃣Cobra Kai

9️⃣Misfits

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

76 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 2nd, 2020

28 Days (2000)

A Chaster Marriage (2016)

A Moving Image (2016)

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Halloween (2020)

A United Kingdom (2016)

A.M.I. (2019)

Adaptation (2002)

Addams Family Values (1993)

All Because of You (2020) N

Ankhon Dekhi (2013)

Baxu and the Giants (2019)

Case 39 (2009)

Cold Harbour (2013)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Dedh Ishqiya (2014)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Early Man (2018)

Elsewhere (2020)

Entitled (2018)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Gangster Squad (2013)

Golmaal (2008)

Gone Too Far! (2013)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Hunger (2008)

Into the Storm (2014)

Ishq Vishk (2003)

Ishqiya (2009)

Jab We Met (1999)

Julieta (2016)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Labour Pains (2009)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)

Òlòtūr;é (2020) N

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)

Peppermint (2018)

Poacher (2018)

Problem (1990)

Rock On!! (2009)

Rocks (2019)

Selma (2014)

Serious Men (2020) N

Skyline (2010)

Super 8 (2011)

The Addams Family (1991)

The American Game (2019)

The Binding (2020) N

The Book of Sun (2020)

The Boys in the Band (2020) N

The Conjuring (2013)

The Dark Tower (2017)

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018)

The Last Tree (2019)

The Lucky One (2012)

The Other Side of the Door (2016)

The Rise and Fall of a White Collar Hooligan 2: England Away (2013)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Timeout (2015)

Tucked (2018)

Turkish Dance (2017)

Vampire Academy (2014)

Vampires vs. The Bronx (2020) N

Welcome (2007)

White Chicks (2004)

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (2017)

You’ve Got This (2020) N

Zarafa (2012)

14 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 2nd, 2020

Aliens (Season 1)

Banana (Season 1)

Carmen Sandiego (3 Seasons) N

Code Lyoko (4 Seasons)

Emily in Paris (Season 1) N

Familiar Wife (Season 1)

Food Wars (2 Seasons)

Good Morning, Veronica (Season 1) N

H20: Just Add Water (3 Seasons)

Masameer Classics (Season 1)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Season 1) N

Pose (Season 2)

The Expanse (2 Seasons) N

White Teeth (Season 1)

10 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 2nd, 2020

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) N

Beyond the Mat (1999)

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire (2019)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (2020) N

Generation Revolution (2016)

I’m Leaving Now (2019)

Journey of an African Colony (Season 1)

The Boys in the Band: Something Personal (2020) N

Song Exploder (Volume 1) N

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Limited Series) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 2nd, 2020

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (2020) N

