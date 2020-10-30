What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: October 30th, 2020

As the month draws to a close, a relatively mixed bag of new movies, TV series, and documentaries dropped on Netflix throughout the past 7 days in the United Kingdom. Here’s a complete roundup of what’s new on Netflix UK for the week ending October 30th.

On Sunday, we’ll see a huge array of new movies coming to Netflix UK as part of the monthly first of the month drop. We’ve got more of what’s coming to Netflix UK in November right here.

Let’s now take a look at some of the new release highlights for the week.

Netflix Original Highlights

Blood of Zeus (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action

Cast: Claudia Christian, Jason O’Mara, Derek Phillips, Elias Toufexis

Netflix has been crushing the animated anime space recently and Blood of Zeus continues that hot streak with a memorable first season.

Here’s what you can expect from the series:

“A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army.”

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Natasha Lyonne

Cast: Sarah Cooper

With the US election next week, Netflix has just dropped its comedy special from a comedian that has thrived in the Trump era, specifically in the last couple of years.

Sarah Cooper has taken the world by storm with her TikToks and now arrives on Netflix with a 49 minute special with a huge array of guests.

Regional Licensed Titles Highlights

Calm with Horses (2020)

Director: Nick Rowland

Cast: Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan, Niamh Algar, Ned Dennehy, Kiljan Tyr Moroney, David Wilmot

Runtime: 100 mins

This movie has been a critics favorite with it currently carrying an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The British gangster movie is a slow burn and tells the story of an enforcer within a family business that is pushed to the limits of what he’s willing to do.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018)

Director: Diederik van Rooijen

Cast: Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon, Kirby Johnson, Nick Thune, Louis Herthum, Stana Katic

Runtime: 85 minutes

We’d be remiss to not feature a horror movie with Halloween festivities occurring over the weekend. This Sony Picture Feature from 2 years ago saw plenty of mixed reviews but that often goes with the territory.

Here’s what you can expect:

“When a former cop lands a job at a morgue, her graveyard shift takes a terrifying turn with the delivery of a young girl’s haunted corpse.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix UK This Week (October 24th to October 30th)

15 New Movies on Netflix UK

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

CALM WITH HORSES (2020)

Dọlápọ̀ is Fine (2020)

His House (2020) N

Holidate (2020) N

In Line (2017)

Kaali Khuhi (2020) N

La Gran Ilusión (2016)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020) N

Pagpag: Nine Lives (2013)

Rogue City (2020) N

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (2020) N

The Day of the Lord (2020) N

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018)

Wilding (2018)

8 New TV Series on Netflix UK

Blood of Zeus (Season 1) N

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 4)

Gigantosaurus (Season 1)

Glow Up (Season 1)

Kongsuni and Friends (Season 2)

Seburra: Blood on Rome (Season 3) N

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 4) N

The Devil Punisher (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

2 New Documentaries on Netflix UK

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (2020) N

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (2020) N

Top 20 Titles on Netflix UK This Week

Let’s now look at what’s been trending in the top 10s on Netflix UK all week.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Position Title Name Points Total 1 Rebecca 75 2 The Grinch 64 3 Over the Moon 52 4 John Henry 41 5 Disappearance at Clifton Hill 33 6 Ready Player One 23 7 Rampage 21 8 Savages 20 9 Game Night 16 10 The Bourne Legacy 15

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix UK This Week

Position Title Name Points Total 1 The Haunting of Bly Manor 74 2 Unsolved Mysteries 61 3 Emily in Paris 55 4 Barbaren 54 5 The Queen’s Gambit 38 6 The Alienist 36 7 Star Trek: Discovery 28 8 Ratched 25 9 The Haunting of Hill House 18 10 Blood of Zeus 10

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments down below.