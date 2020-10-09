What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: October 9th, 2020

The excitement of the previous week, with the arrival of October, has already seen a dramatic decrease in the number of new additions this week. Still, out of the 24 new additions to the UK library, there are lots to be enjoyed, especially Halloween themed Originals. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for October 9th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Hubie Halloween (2020) N

Director: Steven Brill

Genre: Comedy, Family, Fantasy | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta

Your annual Adam Sandler movie on Netflix has arrived. A throwback to a time when Sandler would love to mess around with childish voices (Waterboy, Lil Nicky), if you love Sandler, then you should absolutely love Hubie Halloween.

Hubie, despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, is belittled by adults and children alike. But when Salem is in danger this Halloween it’s up to Hubie to save the day.

To the Lake (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 44-56 Minutes

Cast: Viktoriya Agalakova, Viktoriya Isakova, Kirill Käro, Deneen Melody

You can be forgiven if Netflix’s latest Russian Original series implies that zombies are involved. Sadly, for any zombie aficionados, there’s a sincere lack of flesh-eating ghouls. What lies in the series strength however is showcasing the limits that people will go to for survival when pushed to the very edge.

A mysterious virus ravages the city of Moscow, leaving the majority of its inhabitants dead. Sergei, races to save his ex-wife and their son despite their torrid past. Together with his partner, her autistic son, and his former family, they begin the treacherous journey north to find an isolated hunting lodge, safe from the grasp of the virus, and other survivors looking for sanctuary.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020) N

Director: Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey

Genre: Documentary, Nature | Runtime: 83 Minutes

Cast: David Attenborough

Arguably, there is no one more qualified on the face of the Earth, who could determine the planet’s fate, than Sir David Attenborough. Chronicling his career, and the beautiful sights he’s bored witness too, Sir David. offers his insight onto the future of the planet, and what we can do as a species to save it.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week:

Emily in Paris unseated Ratched earlier this week but managed to retain the most popular TV series spot this week.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: October 9th, 2020 1️⃣Ratched

2️⃣Gogglebox

3️⃣Emily in Paris

4️⃣The Fall

5️⃣Schitt's Creek

6️⃣Mr Bean The Animated Series

7️⃣Cobra Kai

8️⃣Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father

9️⃣60 Days In

🔟Peppa Pig — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 9, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

9 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 9th, 2020

Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) N

Good Game: The Beginning (2018)

Hubie Halloween (2020) N

Inheritance (2020)

My Step Dad: The Hippie (2018)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Super Monsters: Die de los Monsters (2020) N

The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020) N

The Rest Of Us (2020)

10 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 9th, 2020

Desmond’s (6 Seasons)

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (1 Season) N

Enterprice (1 Season)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 2) N

Pat a Pat Como (1 Season)

Private Lives (Season 1) N

Qurious Como (1 Season)

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (2020) N

The Haunting of Bly Manor (1 Season) N

To the Lake (1 Season) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 9th, 2020

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (1 Season) N

Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy (2020) N

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (2020) N

El testigo (2018)

Deaf U (1 Season) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!