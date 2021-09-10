What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: September 10th, 2021

It’s another great week of new additions to the UK library with some excellent Originals and some great new movies. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for September 10th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

1917 (2019)

Director: Sam Mendes

Genre: Action, Drama, War | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays, Colin Firth, Pip Carter

Thanks to the marvel of modern movie making Sam Mendes crafted a truly incredible piece of cinema. One of the best war movies of the 21st century, the tale is loosely based on Mendes’ own grandfather who served in the Great War.

Two Lance Corporals of the British Army are given a seemingly impossible task which requires them to cross deep into enemy territory, in order to deliver a message that could save the lives of over 1600 men.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Genre: Action, Comedy, Horror | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Zoey Deutch

It took ten years for Zombieland to receive a sequel, and it certainly split fan opinion down the center. If you’re looking for some silly horror fun you won’t have to look much further than watching Zombieland: Double Tap this weekend.

When Little Rock decides to leave the group to pursue love, it leads Colombus, Tallahassee, and Wichita on a cross-country trip across the heartland of America, which is now filled with more evolved and dangerous zombies.

Malcolm X (1992)

Director: Spike Lee

Genre: Biography, Drama, History | Runtime: 202 Minutes

Cast: Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, Delroy Lindo, Spike Lee, Albert Hall

Denzel Washington earned himself a deserved Academy Award nomination for the excellent portrayal of one of the civil rights movement’s most controversial and polarising figures, Malcolm X.

The story of black nationalist and civil rights leader Malcolm X, from small-time gangster to becoming a minister of the Nation of Islam.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: September 10th, 2021

Afterlife of the Party forces its way to the top of the movies this week. Meanwhile, the return of Money Heist sees the show soar to the top of the most popular TV shows on Netflix UK.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: September 10th, 2021 1️⃣Money Heist

2️⃣Clickbait

3️⃣Good Girls

4️⃣Turning Point 9/11

5️⃣Sharkdog

6️⃣SWAT

7️⃣CoComelon

8️⃣Chicago Med

9️⃣Peppa Pig

🔟Octonauts

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

